Legoland New York Resort welcomes North America’s first Lego Duplo Peppa Pig Playground

GOSHEN, N.Y. — LEGOLAND New York Resort is excited to announce the launch of LEGO DUPLO PEPPA PIG Playground, coming in 2025 to the theme park in Goshen just 65 miles from New York City. As North America’s first ever collaboration between LEGO DUPLO and PEPPA PIG in a real-world play experience, this immersive space will bring the world of the beloved preschool series to life. Building on the recent work between LEGO DUPLO and leading toy and game company Hasbro, this unique play space unites two iconic brands in an engaging, interactive environment.

“Our goal is to inspire imaginative play and foster a love for learning in a setting that is both fun and enriching,” says Divisional Director of LEGOLAND New York Resort Stephanie Johnson. “Bringing this Playground to the Resort is a significant milestone for us, greatly enhancing our offerings for our youngest visitors. This thoughtfully designed space will provide an engaging environment where children can experience the joy of LEGO building while playing and exploring alongside their favorite characters from the PEPPA PIG universe.”

“For 20 years, PEPPA PIG has told stories that reflect the real lives and firsts of preschoolers worldwide,” said Matt Proulx, Senior Vice President of Global Experiences, Partnerships and Music at Hasbro, “We’ve enjoyed a long and successful partnership with Merlin, bringing top-tier experiences to PEPPA PIG’s fans. Merlin shares our vision of creating play spaces designed just for little ones, empowering children to embrace every new adventure and leap confidently into all of life’s muddy puddles.”

Spanning just over 13,000 square feet, the Playground will feel like stepping into a giant LEGO DUPLO toy box, featuring several of the most well-known and iconic elements from the PEPPA PIG universe. Fans of the PEPPA PIG

animated series can explore Peppa’s house, hop into Daddy Pig’s red car, set sail on Grandpa Pig’s boat, and have loads of fun in Peppa’s Treehouse, just to name a few of the exciting activities.

Key Attractions Include: