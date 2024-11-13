Legoland New York Resort welcomes North America’s first Lego Duplo Peppa Pig Playground
By News Release | November 13, 2024
GOSHEN, N.Y. — LEGOLAND New York Resort is excited to announce the launch of LEGO DUPLO PEPPA PIG Playground, coming in 2025 to the theme park in Goshen just 65 miles from New York City. As North America’s first ever collaboration between LEGO DUPLO and PEPPA PIG in a real-world play experience, this immersive space will bring the world of the beloved preschool series to life. Building on the recent work between LEGO DUPLO and leading toy and game company Hasbro, this unique play space unites two iconic brands in an engaging, interactive environment.
“Our goal is to inspire imaginative play and foster a love for learning in a setting that is both fun and enriching,” says Divisional Director of LEGOLAND New York Resort Stephanie Johnson. “Bringing this Playground to the Resort is a significant milestone for us, greatly enhancing our offerings for our youngest visitors. This thoughtfully designed space will provide an engaging environment where children can experience the joy of LEGO building while playing and exploring alongside their favorite characters from the PEPPA PIG universe.”
“For 20 years, PEPPA PIG has told stories that reflect the real lives and firsts of preschoolers worldwide,” said Matt Proulx, Senior Vice President of Global Experiences, Partnerships and Music at Hasbro, “We’ve enjoyed a long and successful partnership with Merlin, bringing top-tier experiences to PEPPA PIG’s fans. Merlin shares our vision of creating play spaces designed just for little ones, empowering children to embrace every new adventure and leap confidently into all of life’s muddy puddles.”
Spanning just over 13,000 square feet, the Playground will feel like stepping into a giant LEGO DUPLO toy box, featuring several of the most well-known and iconic elements from the PEPPA PIG universe. Fans of the PEPPA PIG
animated series can explore Peppa’s house, hop into Daddy Pig’s red car, set sail on Grandpa Pig’s boat, and have loads of fun in Peppa’s Treehouse, just to name a few of the exciting activities.
Key Attractions Include:
- Peppa & George’s Puppet Show — As the main attraction, this interactive theater will feature live puppet shows starring Peppa and other beloved characters. The show is set against a dynamic digital backdrop that changes throughout the performance. After the show, families can take a photo alongside Peppa and George.
- Daddy Pig’s Red Car — Beep Beep! Join Daddy Pig and hop into the driver’s seat of Peppa’s family car, honk the horn and snap a photo with the family home in the background.
- Peppa’s Tree House — Visit the tree house in the middle of the play area and swing to the sky, crawl through tunnels, or enjoy the exciting slide. The Tree House will feature wheelchair accessible ramps to ensure everyone can join in on the fun.
- Peppa’s House — Strike a pose in front of Peppa’s iconic house and capture the perfect family photo to remember the adventure!
- Grandpa Pig’s Boat — Join Grandpa Pig on his boat and get a photo as you sail through the imaginary world of PEPPA PIG. Don’t worry, you won’t get wet or fall in the water!
- Picnic Cake Brick Build — Take a break for a picnic at the DUPLO brick build table, where guests can unleash their creativity and design a colorful cake to add to the growing display.