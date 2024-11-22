Universal Orlando Resort announces a new ticket deal that offers two days free admission with the purchase of a two-day ticket

ORLANDO — Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Universal Orlando Resort is offering two free days of admission to the award-winning theme park destination with the purchase of a two-day ticket. On sale now for travel now through April 30, 2025, the “Buy 2 Days, Get 2 Days” ticket offer gives U.S. and Canada residents the opportunity to enjoy four days of access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure to enjoy some of the most innovative and immersive theme park experiences ever created. Guests also have the option to upgrade their ticket to include Volcano Bay water theme park – a tropical oasis that offers the perfect balance of relaxation and thrills.

This incredible offer will give guests plenty of time to enjoy the exciting collection of experiences that can only be found at Universal Orlando’s theme parks, including the destination’s newest addition, DreamWorks Land – a vibrant themed environment inspired by DreamWorks Animation’s beloved characters from Shrek, Trolls, and Kung Fu Panda. Plus, guests can experience fan-favorite seasonal events included with admission to the theme parks, such as Universal Holidays celebration – featuring festive experiences like Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s, the Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular and more from November 22 through December 31; and Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval – featuring delicious cuisine inspired by Carnaval celebrations from around the world, a spectacular parade, live music, tons of beads and more from February 1 through March 30, 2025.