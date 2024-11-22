‘Bigger and Brighter’: Six Flags Over Texas announces massive expansion of Holiday in the Park Celebration for 2024

ARLINGTON, Texas — North Texas’ premier Christmas event, Holiday in the Park®, returns to Six Flags Over Texas bigger, brighter, and better than ever. This year’s festival will feature seven new shows and four new seasonal activities for the whole family, partnered with fan favorites such as photos with Santa, thrilling rides and dazzling lights. Holiday in the Park opens Sunday, Nov. 24 and runs weekends and select weekdays through Dec. 31.

“This year’s Holiday in the Park event will bring all-new Christmas magic to North Texas,” said Richard Douaihy, park president. “There’s no better place for families to experience exciting rides, twinkling lights, heartwarming entertainment, festive food and the joy that this wonderful time of year brings.”

New additions to Holiday in the Park include:

Nightly Tree Lighting Ceremony featuring zany dancing elves and Santa Claus himself;

featuring zany dancing elves and Santa Claus himself; Holly Jolly Trolley , a lively musical production with old-fashioned charm;

, a lively musical production with old-fashioned charm; FROST , a dynamic, cirque-style show featuring amazing acrobatics, holiday music and dance in the Southern Palace;

, a dynamic, cirque-style show featuring amazing acrobatics, holiday music and dance in the Southern Palace; Yule Logs musical duo playing fireside tunes;

musical duo playing fireside tunes; ‘Twas: A Merry Mishap , a modern and comical twist on ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas;

, a modern and comical twist on ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas; The MistleTones , a trio of seasonal songstresses singing holiday classics;

, a trio of seasonal songstresses singing holiday classics; Polar Party for kids to dance along with frosty friends;

for kids to dance along with frosty friends; Midway Merriment featuring characters like Jack Frost, the Sugar Plum Fairy, and Ebenezer Scrooge and his gang of ghosts;

featuring characters like Jack Frost, the Sugar Plum Fairy, and Ebenezer Scrooge and his gang of ghosts; Kid-sized Drive-In Theater for classic holiday entertainment;

for classic holiday entertainment; North Pole Post Office , where kids can write letters to Santa and make handmade gifts for their loved ones; and

, where kids can write letters to Santa and make handmade gifts for their loved ones; and Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen, where families are invited to decorate their own delicious creations.

Holiday in the Park highlights back by popular demand include: