Intercard’s Out of this World Party at IAAPA Expo

ST. LOUIS — Intercard’s “Out of This World” annual IAAPA Expo Customer Appreciation Party brought together more than 400 members of the company’s intergalactic family of customers, staff and industry colleagues for pre-show festivities in Orlando on November 19, 2024. Guests came from as far away as Asia, Australia, the Middle East, South America and Alpha Centauri to celebrate the launch of the amusement galaxy’s biggest trade show.

All things otherworldly was the evening’s theme and Intercard staff and guests dressed for outer space success in a variety of space-themed costumes. The guests enjoyed special Milky Way Margaritas at two bars and feasted on a lavish Mexican buffet with at Rocco’s Tacos in the upscale Dr. Phillips entertainment district. DJFreefall provided the intergalactic beats and the private party space overlooking the lights of ICON Park was buzzing until late in the evening.

“We are over the moon to be back at the biggest IAAPA Expo of the year celebrating with our global family of customers, partners and friends,” says Scott Sherrod, Intercard CEO. “We enjoy having some fun to get everyone ready for the hard work of the show.”