Triotech wins 2024 IAAPA Brass Ring Award for “Primordial”

The Interactive Dark Coaster “Primordial” by Triotech has claimed the 2024 IAAPA Brass Ring Award for Best New Product in the Major Ride/Attraction category. This marks a significant achievement in Triotech’s 25-year history as a leader in immersive and interactive media-based attractions.

Developed in partnership with Lagoon Amusement Park, “Primordial” represents a leap forward in immersive storytelling and rider engagement. Combining cutting-edge interactive technology, dynamic ride mechanics, and an original storyline with multiple endings, “Primordial” delivers a one-of-a-kind adventure that redefines what’s possible in a dark coaster experience.

“The journey of creating this Interactive Dark Coaster ‘Primordial’ has been incredible, from initial concept to the ride experience that’s now thrilling guests. We share this recognition with our amazing partners at Lagoon and everyone who helped bring this vision to life,” declared Ernest Yale, CEO & Founder of Triotech.

“Primordial” distinguishes itself with unique replayability. Riders can experience six possible endings through various paths. This innovative design not only enhances the element of surprise but also encourages guests to return for a different experience.

The Brass Ring Award is IAAPA’s highest honor, awarded to companies that demonstrate outstanding achievement, creativity, and impact within the attractions industry.

The company is showcasing its attractions at IAAPA Expo in Orlando from November 19 to 22 in booths 1359 & 1361.