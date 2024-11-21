Universal Orlando Resort’s Holidays Celebration kicks off this Friday, November 22

ORLANDO — Universal Orlando Resort’s Holidays celebration officially kicks off this Friday, inviting guests to celebrate the most wonderful time of year with an incredible collection of festive experiences for the whole family inspired by beloved characters and stories. Beginning November 22 and running daily through December 31, guests can enjoy a jolly slate of experiences – including witnessing awe-inspiring Christmas magic in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, meeting the mean, green one himself during Grinchmas, watching larger-than-life balloons and floats wind the streets of Universal Studios during Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s, exploring the all-new holiday-themed Tribute Store, savoring delicious seasonal treats and so much more.

See below for more information about the festive offerings available at Universal Orlando this holiday season:

Holiday In-Park Experiences at Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure

Guests visiting Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure can celebrate the holiday season with festivities that are included with their theme park admission including:

Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Holiday magic comes to life in Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley as both areas are adorned with themed décor to celebrate the season. Guests can enjoy Hot Butterbeer, special holiday-themed performances and the wondrous spectacle, “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle” – which highlights Christmas moments inspired by the cherished characters and stories from the “Harry Potter” films;

Shop the All-New Holiday Tribute Store in Universal Studios Florida

The Holidays celebration continues with this year’s all-new Holiday Tribute Store where guests will journey through holiday pop-up books brought to life across four festively-adorned rooms inspired by Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” and fan-favorite character, Earl the Squirrel. Guests can shop this immersive retail space featuring seasonal treats and merchandise like Hogsmeade-themed home décor, pajamas and accessories, Grinchmas apparel, slippers and ornaments, and Earl the Squirrel’s very own story book, “The Tale of Earl the Squirrel.” Guests can also browse select items from Universal’s assortment of Holidays merchandise and purchase online by visiting www.Shop.UniversalOrlando.com.

Delight in Holiday-Themed Treats Across the Destination

This holiday season, guests can savor a menu of delicious, holiday-themed food and beverage offerings across the destination, including a Peppermint Cheesecake Bar, Pistachio Holiday Wreath, Roasting Chestnuts Mont Blanc, and Grinch-themed treats like Grinch Cookies. At Universal CityWalk, guests can also enjoy the Ugly Sweater Shake at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen – complete with vanilla ice cream with spiced streusel, mini marshmallows, holiday sprinkles and an ugly sweater sugar cookie,and enjoy a selection of seasonal food and beverage items at Bigfire and VIVO Italian Kitchen.

Holiday Add-On Experiences ( available for an additional cost )

Guests can take their festivities to the next level with special add-on experiences, including:

The Universal Holiday Tour, where they’ll embark on a guided journey through Universal’s holiday experiences, get access to exclusive meet and greets with Santa Claus, the Grinch and his faithful dog Max, dine on small bites and delectable desserts, access reserved seating at “Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular,” enjoy a special showing of “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle” and more;

The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast, where guests can start their day alongside the Grinch and other favorite characters from Seuss Landing while dining on a delicious plated breakfast in Circus McGurkus Café Stoo-pendous in Universal Islands of Adventure.

The Holidays Continue at Universal CityWalk and Universal Orlando’s Hotels

The holiday spirit continues at Universal CityWalk with live entertainment and themed holiday cocktails at The Green & Red Coconut Club at Red Coconut Club through December 31, and festive meet and greets with Earl the Squirrel on select dates from November 29 through December 29 at CityWalk Plaza. Plus, all eight Universal Orlando Resort hotels will be decked out with festive décor for the season and offer special menus for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve in addition to special holiday celebrations, including Christmas tree lightings, Hannukah menorah lighting ceremonies and more.

Guests can also ring in the New Year across the destination with live entertainment at Universal Studios Florida, hype squads full of music and characters at Universal Islands of Adventure, a midnight countdown at both theme parks and Universal CityWalk, and access to select venues after midnight to continue the festivities.