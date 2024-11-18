Splish Splash Water Park announces all-new splash-tastic water playground opening in 2025

CALVERTON, N.Y. — From soak to spray there’s water every which way beginning next summer at Splish Splash Water Park, as the park debuts an all-new water playground. Set to open for visitors in summer 2025, the new kids’ zone will welcome the tiniest of tots as the water park celebrates its 35th summer season.

Opening in 2025 at New York’s Largest Water Park, the new kid-friendly zone will offer families more than 15 fun and silly ways to stay cool during their visit to Splish Splash. The all-new water playground will be decked out with three-pint sized water slides, six interactive spray features, five water play features, a dump bucket and fun for all to soak and spray.

“At Splish Splash, we want to make sure we are offering a variety of attractions fit for guests of all ages,” said General Manager Mike Bengtson. “This all-new water playground will offer our smallest guests pint-sized thrills during their visit with more than 15 exciting features. We can’t wait to welcome families back to the park for a splash-tastic summer.”

In addition to the new water playground, Splish Splash has a little something for everyone including more than 30 thrilling attractions like the new light and sound experience, Hyperlight, the iconic Ailen Invasion water slide and the beloved Bootlegger’s Run water coaster. Plus, next summer visitors can once again expect to enjoy a full lineup of events including Father’s Day Flop, Shark in the Park, Hero Appreciation week, Touch-a-Truck Day and more.

To celebrate the park’s 35th season and new water playground, Splish Splash is kicking off its Black Friday Sale early. Right now, visitors can save up to $50 on Season Passes and enjoy unique perks with select passes like free parking, discounts on food, retail, H2Go and more. Those interested can also take advantage of the park’s low payment plan with monthly payments as low as $14.