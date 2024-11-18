ProSlide and Chimelong unveil breakthrough water ride expansion

OTTAWA, Ontario, Canada — ProSlide is honored to announce an extraordinary collaboration with Chimelong Water Park, the world’s most-visited water park. Opening Spring 2025 in Guangzhou, China, this expansion will feature ProSlide’s leading technology and newest innovations. This project highlights ProSlide and Chimelong’s commitment to advancing water park guest experience and will strengthen Chimelong’s position as a leading water park in China and around the world.

The ﬁrst complex is the world’s ﬁrst Launched HydroMAGNETIC LIM Mammoth Water Coaster. ProSlide’s HydroMAGNETIC technology is the most advanced raft propulsion system in the world and is featured at leading water parks like Holiday World, Universal’s Volcano Bay, and Everland Caribbean Bay.

The second complex anchors Chimelong’s reimagined entrance pavilion. The two water rides on this complex will dominate the landscape and create breathtaking views for guests as they enter the water park. The ﬁrst raft ride is an enormous Double TORNADO 60, making Chimelong the ﬁrst water park in the world with three TORNADO 60s. The second raft ride features brand new water ride technology that ProSlide will be unveiling at the upcoming IAAPA Expo in Orlando.

A History of Excellence Together

ProSlide and Chimelong have partnered on several world-leading projects including two IAAPA Impact Award Winners – the ProSlide TORNADO (2007) and the ProSlide BehemothBOWL (2008).

About Chimelong Water Park

Since its opening in 2007, Chimelong Water Park has captured the hearts of millions, attracting over

2.5 million guests annually and proudly holding the title of China’s largest water park. Connected to the renowned Chimelong Paradise amusement park, it has become a beacon of innovative water- based entertainment, setting an inspiring example across the industry.

This latest expansion represents more than just an addition of new rides; it symbolizes the shared dedication of ProSlide and Chimelong to pushing the envelope in the water park experience, setting new standards of innovation and excitement.