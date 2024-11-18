Wicked: The Experience to officially open on Saturday, November 16 at Universal Orlando Resort

ORLANDO — Wicked: The Experience will thrillify guests at Universal Orlando Resort when it officially opens on Saturday, November 16. The all-new immersive experience invites guests to step into the breathtaking world of Wicked before the highly anticipated Universal Pictures film hits theaters on November 22.

Located inside Universal Studios Florida just steps away from the front gate, guests can follow the yellow brick road into the fantastical Land of Oz for the unique opportunity to visit iconic Wicked locations from Shiz University to the Emerald City. Along the way, they’ll find fanciful costume and prop replicas created by the designers from the film on display, immersive photo opportunities, spectacular scenic and theming that will recreate the most memorable moments of the film and an exciting variety of new merchandise including elevated apparel, home goods, accessories, toys and more.