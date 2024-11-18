November IAAPA Expo 2024 issue

By | November 18, 2024

The NOVEMBER IAAPA EXPO 2024 issue includes:

  • New land,Tír Na nÓg, dazzles at Emerald Park
  • Gillian’s Wonderland Pier shuttered, but memories it created will remain forever
  • Lost Island adding Rocky Mountain Construction coaster for 2025
  • Pirate ship will soon sit atop arcade roof at Playland Castaway Cove
  • Hersheypark, S&S Worldwide partner for “twisted” swing into 2025
  • Cedar Point, Vekoma to unleash America’s first tilt coaster in 2025
  • Huangshi Dinosaur Dream Factory opens Zamperla vertical-lift coaster
  • Disney Adventure, Maurer announce longest roller coaster at sea
  • Universal Epic Universe sets opening date, begins ticket sales
  • Story Land celebrates 70 years of family-driven smiles and fun
  • Six Flags Qiddiya City rises, moving rapidly closer to completion
  • Circuit of the Americas expands offerings with miniature golf
  • Embed, Mr. Gatti’s Pizza reshaping business of fun in Kentucky
  • Tulsa State Fair lives up to slogan, experiences “11 Days of Awesome”
  • Pittsburgh event features first-ever Ferris wheel on a bridge
  • 2024 North Carolina State Fair has an 11-day run filled with success
  • Texas adds a new Great Wolf Lodge Resort in the Houston area
  • WhiteWater West’s new Moosehorn Falls debuts at Canada’s Wonderland
  • Parks survive back-to-back hurricanes, but lives changed forever
  • Hotel planned as part of official resorts of Hersheypark expansion
  • Rides 4 U, Fun Spot America celebrate and extend partnership
  • NRCMA Museum Progress Report
  • Focus On The Horizon: Sammie Schaefer of the Museum of Illusions
  • Gateway introduces Galaxy 8 update, new e-commerce platform
  • Precision Chains assists with chain operation, replacement needs
  • Coat Your Pool provides longevity, aesthetics to splash, wave pools
  • The development of ASTM Standards for the water park industry
  • AIMS International announces Jim Pattison Jr. to deliver keynote
  • Extreme Engineering provides comfort, safety with FLX Shade … and so much more!
Issue available for FREE with our Digital Edition!
Download FREE PDF of the issue!