November IAAPA Expo 2024 issue
By amusementtoday | November 18, 2024
The NOVEMBER IAAPA EXPO 2024 issue includes:
- New land,Tír Na nÓg, dazzles at Emerald Park
- Gillian’s Wonderland Pier shuttered, but memories it created will remain forever
- Lost Island adding Rocky Mountain Construction coaster for 2025
- Pirate ship will soon sit atop arcade roof at Playland Castaway Cove
- Hersheypark, S&S Worldwide partner for “twisted” swing into 2025
- Cedar Point, Vekoma to unleash America’s first tilt coaster in 2025
- Huangshi Dinosaur Dream Factory opens Zamperla vertical-lift coaster
- Disney Adventure, Maurer announce longest roller coaster at sea
- Universal Epic Universe sets opening date, begins ticket sales
- Story Land celebrates 70 years of family-driven smiles and fun
- Six Flags Qiddiya City rises, moving rapidly closer to completion
- Circuit of the Americas expands offerings with miniature golf
- Embed, Mr. Gatti’s Pizza reshaping business of fun in Kentucky
- Tulsa State Fair lives up to slogan, experiences “11 Days of Awesome”
- Pittsburgh event features first-ever Ferris wheel on a bridge
- 2024 North Carolina State Fair has an 11-day run filled with success
- Texas adds a new Great Wolf Lodge Resort in the Houston area
- WhiteWater West’s new Moosehorn Falls debuts at Canada’s Wonderland
- Parks survive back-to-back hurricanes, but lives changed forever
- Hotel planned as part of official resorts of Hersheypark expansion
- Rides 4 U, Fun Spot America celebrate and extend partnership
- NRCMA Museum Progress Report
- Focus On The Horizon: Sammie Schaefer of the Museum of Illusions
- Gateway introduces Galaxy 8 update, new e-commerce platform
- Precision Chains assists with chain operation, replacement needs
- Coat Your Pool provides longevity, aesthetics to splash, wave pools
- The development of ASTM Standards for the water park industry
- AIMS International announces Jim Pattison Jr. to deliver keynote
- Extreme Engineering provides comfort, safety with FLX Shade … and so much more!