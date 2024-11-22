Saffire adopts FunTagg technology for RFID offerings

Owners of Saffire, LLC are proud to announce a primary partnership with FunTagg, the carnival-industry leading provider of RFID ticketing systems, to now support Saffire’s BlastPass/RFID product. This partnership amplifies the strength of these providers in the carnival and live event industries, making these technologies more readily available for operators & events throughout the country.

“Utilizing FunTagg’s technology allows Saffire to stay on the cutting edge of technology for our clients,” said Aaron Pederson, Partner & President of Saffire, LLC. “This commitment to our joint industries will allow for enhanced service, equipment availability, and opportunities for our new and existing client base.”

Saffire clients will see enhancements in the following ways:

Enhanced RFID capabilities, including food & beverage sales

A mobile app, which improves attendee experience by allowing credits & wristbands to be loaded on their device, allowing faster access to rides & games

Expanded availability of equipment & devices

FunTagg is known for developing technology tailored to the carnival industry.

“The partnership with Saffire will expand the use of our technology to Independent Midways, Music Festivals, Food Festivals, and anyone needing RFID technology services,” said Steve Riegel, president of FunTagg. With the addition of Saffire’s independent midway clients, FunTagg’s RFID technology will be used at half of the Top 50 events in the country. “We are committing to further development of the mobile app and enhanced reporting features for the operator.”

Industry leaders have also voiced their support for this partnership.

“As an operator, I am thrilled to see these companies joining forces, especially as we travel to so many different sites throughout the country,” said Michael Wood, operator of the Largest Traveling Ferris Wheel in the US. “Not only is the combining of technology important, but being able to have expanded access to Saffire’s dedicated support team and operations is vital to our success.”

“The union of Saffire’s BlastPass and FunTagg’s ticketing technologies demonstrates a synergistic commitment to their fair and carnival partners’ success. This collaboration is designed to empower outdoor amusement operators, fairs, and expositions to operate more efficiently, enhance their guest experience, and innovate in ways that will elevate the entire industry.” said Jim Sinclair, Minnesota State Fair Mighty Midway & Midway Attractions Coordinator, OABA Board Member.



The joining of the technologies will be complete in time for Fair Week in Florida & the Florida State Fair in February 2025.