America’s ‘Mini-est’ Thanksgiving Parade

The world’s biggest LEGO Thanksgiving parade is also the country’s smallest as it was unveiled across America one week before the big day at LEGOLAND Discovery Centers, LEGO Discovery Centers, and LEGOLAND New York Resort! The holiday parade across America used more than 20,000 LEGO bricks and more than 1,000 LEGO Minifigures. The attraction’s Master Model Builders took over 100 combined hours to build seasonal floats, many mini turkeys, marching bands, balloons flying overhead and even Santa to recreate the parade into miniature holiday magic.

Guests who visit LEGOLAND Discovery Centers in Arizona, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Kansas City, Michigan, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Antonio and Westchester; LEGO Discovery Centers in Atlanta, Boston, and Washington DC; and LEGOLAND New York Resort can see their local portion of the giant Thanksgiving Day parade now in the MINILAND experience. MINILAND is an area which whimsically showcases the entire local cityscape made up of more than a million LEGO® bricks.