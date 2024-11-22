Gardaland announces 2025 arrival of Animal Treasure Island

Gardaland announces the arrival for the upcoming 2025 season – and on the occasion of its fiftieth anniversary – of a new world premiere experience: Animal Treasure Island. The Italian amusement park will be the first among the entire Merlin Group to offer the new Intellectual Property (IP) developed by Merlin Magic Making (the creative studios of Merlin Entertainments) and designed for international development.

“We are proud that Merlin has chosen Italy and Gardaland for the launch of Animal Treasure Island” declares Sabrina de Carvalho, CEO of Gardaland. She continues “It will be a new and immersive experience that is suitable for everyone, characterised by an adventurous spirit and a fascinating awe-inspiring setting”.

With an investment of approximately 10 million euros, Animal Treasure Island, the new IP registered by Merlin Entertainments (the number one family entertainment leader in Europe and second largest operator in the world by number of visitors) will take Gardaland visitors on a unique and exclusive adventure through a water dark ride that isentirely underground, encompassing 6000 square metres with twenty new highly engaging scenes.

“Animal Treasure Island is part of an international roll-out project by Merlin Entertainments, which plans to replicate the experience – after its inauguration in Gardaland in 2025 – in other parks owned by the group”, explains Sabrina de Carvalho. The CEO concludes:“We are sure that our visitors will appreciate this new iconic experience based on an adventurous story full of twists and turns, thanks also to many new and original characters created by Merlin Studios to involve our guests in a truly immersive experience“.

The protagonists of the exciting new story will bring timeless themes to the stage, such as the struggle between good and evil, intertwined with an immersive treasure hunt, taking visitors on an emotional adventure.

The launch of Animal Treasure Island comes in a very important year for Gardaland Resort, which marks the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Park. It is marked by growing investment in advertising and a communication strategy for 2025 strongly focused on this important milestone, as well as on all the novelties being introduced at the park for this great event.