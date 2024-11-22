Unwrap adventure this Black Friday at Merlin Entertainments’ popular attractions

This Black Friday, Merlin Entertainments has the perfect stocking stuffers and holiday gifts for families craving adventure and unforgettable family memories. Enjoy huge discounts at its popular attractions across North America that include LEGOLAND® Resorts, LEGO® and LEGOLAND® Discovery Centers, SEA LIFE Aquariums, PEPPA PIG™ Theme Parks, PEPPA PIG™ World of Play and Madame Tussauds.

Merlin Entertainments’ Black Friday Deals:

LEGOLAND California Resort

Offers available for purchase at www.LEGOLAND.com/California/ starting Nov. 26 through Dec. 2, 2024

Tickets: Save 50% on LEGOLAND® California + SEA LIFE Aquarium Hopper Tickets, valid from Jan. 6 to Mar. 14, 2025. Experience exciting new attractions like Dino Valley and LEGO World Parade!

Save 50% on LEGOLAND® California + SEA LIFE Aquarium Hopper Tickets, valid from Jan. 6 to Mar. 14, 2025. Experience exciting new attractions like Dino Valley and LEGO World Parade! Annual Passes: Save up to $100 on Annual Passes, valid for year-round admission with discounts on dining, shopping and hotels.

Save up to $100 on Annual Passes, valid for year-round admission with discounts on dining, shopping and hotels. Vacation Packages: Save up to 50% on vacation packages at LEGOLAND® Hotel or LEGOLAND® Castle Hotel, including 2-day Hopper Tickets. Valid on stays from Jan. 2 to May 22, 2025 (2-night minimum stay).

LEGOLAND® Florida Resort

Offers available for purchase at www.LEGOLAND.com/Florida starting Nov. 26 through Dec. 2, 2024

Tickets: Save up to 55% on tickets to LEGOLAND Florida and LEGOLAND® Water Park, valid Jan. 1–Apr. 30, 2025 (blockout dates apply). Check out new attractions like LEGO® Ferrari Build and Race, plus the Resort’s NEW SEA LIFE Florida Aquarium opening spring 2025!

Save up to 55% on tickets to LEGOLAND Florida and LEGOLAND® Water Park, valid Jan. 1–Apr. 30, 2025 (blockout dates apply). Check out new attractions like LEGO® Ferrari Build and Race, plus the Resort’s NEW SEA LIFE Florida Aquarium opening spring 2025! Annual Passes: Save up to $100 on Annual Passes: Elite Pass: $349, now $249 (Save $100) Gold Pass: $259, now $189 (Save $70) Silver Pass: $199, now $144 (Save $55)

Save up to $100 on Annual Passes: Vacation Packages: Save up to 50% on vacation packages including hotel stays and 2-day Park tickets (blockout dates may apply).

LEGOLAND® New York Resort

Offers available for purchase at www.LEGOLAND.com/New-York/ starting Nov. 26 through Dec. 2, 2024

Tickets: Save 50% on open-dated tickets for visits between Apr. 10 and Jun. 22, 2025, with entry at just $47.

Save 50% on open-dated tickets for visits between Apr. 10 and Jun. 22, 2025, with entry at just $47. NEW Northeast Regional Gold Season Pass: Enjoy year-round fun with access to nine Merlin Entertainments’ attractions in the Northeast. Includes access to LEGO® and LEGOLAND® Discovery Centers across New Jersey, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, and Washington, D.C. plus SEA LIFE New Jersey and Madame Tussauds New York! Northeast Gold Season Pass: $169, now $109 (Save $60) – BEST VALUE! Bronze Season Pass: $119, now $89 (Save $30) Elite Annual Pass: $349, now $249 (Save $100)

Enjoy year-round fun with access to nine Merlin Entertainments’ attractions in the Northeast. Includes access to LEGO® and LEGOLAND® Discovery Centers across New Jersey, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, and Washington, D.C. plus SEA LIFE New Jersey and Madame Tussauds New York! Passholder Hotel Offers: Passholders can save up to 50% on hotel stays, valid from Apr. 9 to June 12, 2025.

Passholders can save up to 50% on hotel stays, valid from Apr. 9 to June 12, 2025. Hotel Offers: Get up to 50% off stays with accommodations and 2-day tickets, available Apr. 9 to Aug. 7, 2025 (select blockout dates apply).

Also, don’t miss the exciting NEW LEGO® DUPLO® PEPPA PIG™ Playground experience, bringing oink-sational adventures to the Resort in spring 2025!

LEGO® and LEGOLAND® Discovery Centers

Annual Passes: Save up to 40% on Annual Passes, including unlimited admission, exclusive perks and LEGO ® Shop discounts. Available now through Dec. 2, 2024.

Save up to 40% on Annual Passes, including unlimited admission, exclusive perks and LEGO Shop discounts. Available now through Dec. 2, 2024. Tickets: Save $10 on Gift Tickets, the perfect stocking stuffer. Valid now through Dec. 31, 2024.

Save $10 on Gift Tickets, the perfect stocking stuffer. Valid now through Dec. 31, 2024. Find Savings Near You: www.LEGOLANDDiscoveryCenter.com/

SEA LIFE Aquariums (Participating Locations)

Annual Memberships: Save up to 40% on Annual Memberships, offering unlimited admission, member perks and discounts. Valid now through Dec. 2, 2024.

Save up to 40% on Annual Memberships, offering unlimited admission, member perks and discounts. Valid now through Dec. 2, 2024. Gift Tickets: Save $10 on Gift Tickets, for flexible visits to SEA LIFE Aquarium’s underwater wonders. Valid through Dec. 31, 2024.

Save $10 on Gift Tickets, for flexible visits to SEA LIFE Aquarium’s underwater wonders. Valid through Dec. 31, 2024. Find Savings Near You: www.VisitSEALIFE.com/

PEPPA PIG™ Theme Park Florida

Offers available for purchase at www.PEPPAPIGThemePark.com/Floridastarting Nov. 26 through Dec. 2, 2024

Tickets: Just steps away from LEGOLAND Florida Resort and designed for families with children ages six and under, families can save up to 50% on tickets, annual passes and packages, making it the perfect start to 2025.

PEPPA PIG™ World of Play

Annual Passes: Save up to 40% on Annual Passes, providing year-round access to playful, themed areas inspired by the beloved series. Valid now through Dec. 2, 2024.

Save up to 40% on Annual Passes, providing year-round access to playful, themed areas inspired by the beloved series. Valid now through Dec. 2, 2024. Gift Tickets: Save $10 on Gift Tickets, ideal for last-minute gifting. Valid now through Dec. 31, 2024.

Save $10 on Gift Tickets, ideal for last-minute gifting. Valid now through Dec. 31, 2024. Find Savings Near You: www.PEPPAPIGWorldofPlay.com/

Madame Tussauds – U.S. Attractions

Available now through Cyber Monday, Dec. 2, 2024

Tickets: Enjoy 30% off tickets at all Madame Tussauds attractions across the U.S. this holiday season! Discover new wax figures of A-List celebrities including Post Malone, Andy Cohen and Mariah Carey and explore exciting new experiences like the Hollywood Rooftop Restaurant and Bar at Madame Tussauds Hollywood!

Enjoy 30% off tickets at all Madame Tussauds attractions across the U.S. this holiday season! Discover new wax figures of A-List celebrities including Post Malone, Andy Cohen and Mariah Carey and explore exciting new experiences like the Hollywood Rooftop Restaurant and Bar at Madame Tussauds Hollywood! Find Savings Near You: www.MadameTussauds.com/

Merlin Entertainments Orlando Attractions (Madame Tussauds, SEA LIFE Aquarium & The Orlando Eye)

Available now through Cyber Monday, Dec. 2, 2024