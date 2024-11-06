Rides 4 U, Fun Spot America celebrate and extend partnership

SOMERVILLE, N.J. — Success in the attractions industry is not just about dollars and cents, its about relationships and continuing working towards success together. New Jearsey-based attraction supplier Rides 4 U is celebrating its mutually beneficial relationship with Fun Spot America. The latter’s three locations — owned-and-operated by the Arie family — feature multiple attractions provided by the ride broker and that partnership looks to continue in the coming seasons.

“We are honored to continue our longstanding business relationship with Fun Spot, America which has spanned more than 25 years,” commented Len Soled, owner of Rides 4 U. “It is always a pleasure to work with the Arie family, and to bring new excitement to their Orlando, Kissimmee and Atlanta locations.”

Recently, Fun Spot America has acquired five additional rides from Rides 4 U, adding to the parks’ already impressive lineup. The Hook and Slice (an SBF Mini Reverse Time) will be going to Atlanta, a Teacup ride (Visa) will be added to the Orlando location and an Umbrella Swing (Visa) will be coming to Kissimmee location.

Two additional attractions — a Tower Planes ride from Visa and SBF Space Guns attraction — have been purchased and are awaiting final placements by the Arie family.

“We are thankful and appreciate the trust and support the Arie family has shown us,” added Heller. “We look forward for many more projects together in the future.”

Rides 4 U celebrates 30 years in the amusment industry in 2024, and Soled attributes that the company’s success and its ongoing relationships to the loyalty of his personnel and the relationships they build, both with one another and with customers.

“We have eight people in-house who have been here for years, a couple of satellite sales staff and around a dozen subcontractors,” stated Soled. When I need them (contractors), they drop everything to get on our job.”