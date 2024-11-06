Alvin Joseph DeRusha — Nov. 8, 1935 to Nov. 4, 2024

Alvin (Al) Joseph DeRusha passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 88 on November 4, 2024.

Al was born to Mary and George DeRusha on November 8, 1935, in St. Paul, MN, and was raised on the Westside Flats adjacent to the Harriet Island on the Mississippi River. He was the youngest of 11 children. Al (Porky) as he was known to those on the Westside, was enormously proud of his roots and forever cherished his childhood memories.

In the summer of 1944, when Al was only 8 years old, the Bazinet Carnival had their show set up on Harriet Island. Al got a job with Leo Magel’s carnival game concessions while the carnival was in town. When the same carnival returned the following Spring, he again worked for Leo Magel and Leo’s daughter Leone Flanders in the games. Impressed with his work ethic, Al was asked to travel with the show for the rest of the summer. His mother’s only request was that he was back in time for school, so off he went. At this young age, Al found his niche in games of chance. He fell in love with the “carnie” life, the music, food, and atmosphere. He went on to travel and work with the Magels on several different carnivals including the Minnesota State Fair for the next ten years. The money he made during the summers helped to support his family. One summer he earned around $400, which Al used to buy a load of coal so his family would stay warm in the winter. When he was 14, he met his future wife Marlene Flanders when she arrived by train in Wausau, Wisconsin to work in her Grandpa Magel’s carnival games. They started dating when they were 17 and were married when they were 19 on July 9,1955 at Visitation Catholic Church in Minneapolis, MN. Al would always joke that he couldn’t remember a time when he didn’t know Marlene. This past summer, Al and Marlene celebrated their 69th Wedding Anniversary.

Al was a dedicated student from the start, receiving a perfect attendance award in kindergarten. Yes, he had to walk to school uphill. His grandchildren can attest to this, as he did this same walk with them as part of his “Westside Tour”. His exceptional academic abilities allowed him to skip the 5th grade. He also volunteered to tutor other students in reading.

Al attended Humboldt High School in St. Paul, where was heavily recruited by the football and track coaches due to athleticism and great speed. Unfortunately, he was unable to participate in sports as he had to work to help support his family.

Al worked picking weeds in the celery fields in Roseville with his brother Mickey and set pins at the local bowling alley. On league nights he would work two lanes so he could earn double the pay.

As a senior, he enrolled in the schoolwork opportunity program that placed him in various part time jobs. In 1953, though this program, he began working as a mail boy and prop man for WMIN TV, later becoming WTCN Channel 11. This would be the beginning of a long and distinguished career in television. Al worked for two decades producing and directing live shows that are some of the most memorable for Minnesotans- “Lunch with Casey,” “Romper Room,” “Popeye & Pete” and the “Mel Jazz Show.” He was quoted as saying “I couldn’t wait to get to work because it was so much fun.” Al also directed all Minnesota sports including the Twins, North Stars, and Vikings as well as college and high school sports. He was an eight-year veteran of the Naval Reserve and was certified as a correspondent to produce military documentaries.

In 1961, while still directing for WTCN, Al accepted the role of television director for the American Wrestling Association (AWA) with Verne Gagne and Wally Karbo. He directed the wrestling shows on weekends for the next twelve years. He became good friends with many of the AWA Stars, such as the Crusher, Jesse “The Body” Ventura, Mad Dog Vachon, and Baron Von Rashke. Closest among them was his dear friend Wally Karbo. The two of them did a great deal of hunting and fishing together for many years. From 1968 to 1973, Al left the control room and went into advertising sales for WTCN. In 1973 he left WTCN after 20 years, and went to work for the AWA full time, as a producer, promoter, ring announcer, and even stepped into the ring as a referee. In 1983, when the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) in New York, (later becoming the WWE) emerged and squeezed out the smaller market wrestling organizations, Al was hired by Vince McMahon as the Executive Producer of all WWF television shows. He had the good fortune of working with his youngest son Gary who was also hired by McMahon as an associate producer.

Back issues forced him to leave the WWF and return home for surgery that required a long recovery. In 1985, Al reopened his independent wrestling promotion company with partner Roger Kent. They promoted AWA shows in the secondary markets throughout the Midwest, featuring all the top AWA stars. At their peak, they did 92 shows in one year. Al’s three sons and brother George were also involved in running the shows. They traveled hundreds of miles together, creating many fond memories.

Al’s crowning achievement of his decades of contributions to the television and broadcast industry, was his induction into the Minnesota’s Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2017. (View his induction video on YouTube under 2015 MN Hall of Fame-Al DeRusha)

At the end of his days in the wrestling industry, Al’s career came full circle when in 1990, he took a position as the Senior Vice President of Outdoor Amusement Business Association (OABA), trade organization for circuses and mobile carnivals. Al traveled throughout the country and into Canada to hold what came to be known as “Jammin Jamborees,” at as many as 25 fairs and festivals every summer. The Jamborees raised money for the organization’s lobbying efforts and post-secondary scholarships. Most of the funds were raised by the live auctions conducted by Al. He was a lively and effective auctioneer, raising over $4 million during his time with the OABA. Al also attended many conventions and trade shows during the winter months. He and wife Marlene attended the industry’s largest tradeshow and OABA convention in Gibsonton Florida for 30 straight years. It is truly remarkable that Al worked up to the age of 85.

As a true “carnie” Al was highly respected and very well-liked by those throughout the industry. He developed many great and lasting friendships along the way.

Al served a term as President of the Midwest Showmen’s Association and was inducted into their Hall of Fame, Chicago’s Showmen’s League of America Hall of Honor, and the Outdoor Amusement Business Association Hall of Fame.

Despite his demanding professional life, Al always found time for his family. Married at the age of 19, Marlene and Al had four children by the time they turned 26. They raised Glenn, Julie, Gregg, and Gary in South Minneapolis. Al was a loving and concerned dad, always making time to be a part of his kids’ activities. The entire family, including Al’s mother, always looked forward to their vacation every summer at Kare Phree Pines Resort on Big Sandy Lake in McGregor, MN.

Once grandchildren came along, Al and Marlene found immense joy in being a part of their lives. They were the “fun” grandparents. Willing to babysit on short notice or take them on excursions, including any local fair, to the park or just playing in their backyard. They rarely missed a school concert, play or sporting event.

Al and Marlene owned a boat for many years, and in the late 70’s, discovered the charming river town of Alma, Wisconsin, as a great place to vacation with easy access to the Mississippi river. They spent many glorious days cruising the river including treks across Lake Pepin. Alma became the go-to place for the entire family.

When the grandkids came along, they all had their own weekend in Alma with grandma and grandpa every summer for many years. One highlight of being in Alma for Al was the trains that would come through town at all hours of the day and night blasting their whistle. Al’s love of trains led he and Marlene to travel to ride several trains throughout the country. The Verde Canyon Railroad in Sedona, Arizona was one of his favorites. Al and Marlene traveled the country extensively, visiting many of our nation’s great cities and significant sites from the cherry blossoms in Washington D.C. to the return of the swallows in Capistrano California. Between his time in the navy, his job with the OABA, and travel with Marlene, he spent time in all 50 States.

Al’s siblings held a special place in his heart. The struggles they shared growing up in a cold-water flat on the “West Side” formed an enduring bond and deep love for one another that never waned. He was especially close to his older brother George. He credits his strong Catholic faith to George who insisted he go to church every Sunday. George was a WWII Veteran, so it was the highlight of both their lives when they went with son Gregg and son-in-law Mark to Europe. They were able to travel to famous battle sites including a solemn walk the two of them shared on Omaha Beach where George landed on D-Day. Al often reminisced about the memorable road trip he took with his sisters Delores, Lorraine, and brother George to North Carolina to visit their sister Patricia. One of the highlights of the trip was their stop at Tootsies Orchid Lounge in Nashville.

When Al’s daughter Julie married into the Pritchard family in 1991, he was introduced to Area 10 Special Olympics Minnesota via her brother-in-law Erik. He quickly went from cheerleader to active volunteer and strong supporter. Al loved participating in the area games announcing competitors and award winners. His passion for the athletes and the mission of the organization led him to spearhead the Midwest Showmen’s Association’s involvement. For over two decades, they generously supported the Area 10 Annual Holiday Party. A crew of dedicated association members came every year armed with wonderful gift bags for every athlete. The highlight of the party was when “Santa Al” would take the stage and greet the athletes. They loved his corny jokes and dancing to Santa’s favorite song “Achy Breaky Heart”.

Al led a truly remarkable life. He leaves behind an incredible legacy and a loving family that will miss him dearly.

Al is survived by his loving family, his wife of 69 years, Marlene and their four children, Glenn, Julie Pritchard (Mark), Gregg, and Gary (Jane). Grandchildren, Kayleen (Harold Placencia) Lindsey (their mother Leanne DeRusha) Elizabeth and Caroline Pritchard, Kenny Miller (Olena) Aaron Miller (Michelle), Dalton (their mother Susan Miller- DeRusha) Angela Gredyk (Nic), and Daniel (Lindsay) (their mother Merci DeRusha) 11 great-grandchildren, and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and life-long friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and 10 siblings. Pearl, Patricia, Marie, Mildred, Delores, Lorraine, Beverly, George, Ernest (Bud) and Robert (Mickey).

A Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 from 4:00-7:00 pm at Gill Brothers Funeral Home, 5801 Lyndale Ave. S, Minneapolis, MN 55419. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 11:00 am at Annunciation Catholic Church, 525 W. 54th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55419. Immediately following Mass, the burial will be at Lakewood Cemetery, 3600 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, 55408. Following the burial, please join the family for lunch at the Mendota VFW Post 6690, 1323 Sibley Memorial Hwy, Mendota, 55150. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Pavek Museum of Electronic Communication (pavekmuseum.org) 3517 Raleigh Ave, St. Louis Park, MN 55416 or Midwest Showmen’s Foundation, P.O. Box 18204, West St. Paul, MN 55118.