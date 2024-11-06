Get ready! Sacoa showcases 5 new products at the IAAPA Expo 2024

From November 19 to 22, at the renowned IAAPA Expo 2024 in booth #606, Sacoa Cashless System will be exhibiting five of its latest technological advancements, a new single-show record for the global leader of cashless solutions. Visitors of the booth will have the opportunity to explore Sacoa’s latest developments, including the triple-award-winning K4 Kiosk, QRPlay, Zodiac, online modules, and much more.

Pol Mochkovsky, CEO of Sacoa International, highlighted the importance of IAAPA Expo to the company, saying, “This year promises to be a record-breaking year for Sacoa, both in terms of the scope and sophistication of our offering, and we are delighted to be officially launching five innovative products designed to meet the evolving needs of operators and enhance the customer experience. The IAAPA Expo is more than a showcase for our latest products, it’s also an invaluable platform to connect with entrepreneurs, operators and friends in the industry and gain information that drives innovation.”

Sacoa’s dedicated team of experts will be on hand at the company’s booth throughout the show to offer demonstrations and personalized guidance on how these innovations can benefit operators and their customers. The new products have been specifically designed to elevate operations, improve customer engagement, and streamline processes within the entertainment industry.