Disney shares the magic with the NRCMA

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The magic of Disney is growing at the National Roller Coaster Museum and Archives (NRCMA). Disney Parks have graciously donated a highly-themed Arrow Development vehicle from the Magic Kingdom’s Snow White’s Scary Adventure and Mystic Rides bumper car from the defunct Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters attraction at DisneyQuest family entertainment center.

“Our partnership with Disney parks has been incredible over the last several years. We started with a Matterhorn vehicle celebrating the birth of the modern steel roller coaster,” Jeff Novotny, NRCMA chairman said. “With this Snow White vehicle and unique Astro Blaster car, the museum collection is expanding assets that showcase the importance of storytelling in the theme park industry.”

After several refurbishments, Snow White’s Scary Adventure was retired in 2012 with the expansion of Fantasyland at the Magic Kingdom. Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters operated like a bumper car, but with an added twist of balls that could be launched from each vehicle. DisneyQuest closed in 2017.

With the addition of these new artifacts, the NRCMA continues to execute its mission of preserving and protecting the history of the amusement industry. While construction continues at the museum’s main facility in West Texas, the NRCMA is still reliant solely on the generosity of industry suppliers, fans and facilities.. Donations can be made online at rollercoastermuseum.org or by mailing the NRCMA at P.O. Box 5424, Arlington Texas 76005.