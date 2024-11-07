Registration opens for the 38th Annual NAARSO Safety Seminar in Charlotte, North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The National Association of Amusement Ride Safety Officials (NAARSO) is thrilled to announce that registration for the 38th Annual Safety Seminar is now open! The seminar will take place from January 26 to January 31, 2025, in beautiful Charlotte, North Carolina.

NAARSO, a non-profit organization committed to promoting safety within the amusement industry through the doctrine of “Safety Through Communication,” invites industry professionals to register for this comprehensive event aimed at enhancing the safety and reliability of amusement rides and attractions.

Seminar Highlights:

Expert Speakers: Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from industry leaders about best practices in amusement ride safety.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with peers, professionals, and vendors from across the industry, fostering valuable relationships and collaborations.

Certification Courses: Participants can enhance their qualifications with specialized tracks, each with 40 hours of education and NAARSO certifications, with CEUs available. Certifications include: Inspector Level 1 through 3 Aquatic Operations Level 1 Operations Level 1 through 3

External Trainings: We will be providing the opportunity for attendees to get practical knowledge, skills, and certified in the following through an external vendor: Forklift Operator Training – Vertical Mast Forklift Operator Training – Telescopic Boom Qualified Rigger Level I Qualified Signal Person Fall Arrest Competent Inspector

Hands-On Training: Gain practical knowledge by visiting Carowinds, including Carolina Harbor, where attendees will learn about the diverse needs for operations and inspections of various attractions.

Mark your calendars for this enriching week dedicated to advancing safety practices within the amusement ride industry. Register now to secure your spot and take advantage of early bird rates!

For further information and to register, please visit naarso.com/safety-seminars/ or contact: info@naarso.com.

About NAARSO: The National Association of Amusement Ride Safety Officials (NAARSO) is dedicated to providing resources and education to amusement industry professionals, ensuring the safety and well-being of industry patrons. Through events like the Annual Safety Seminar, NAARSO promotes a collaborative approach to enhancing industry standards.