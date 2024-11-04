Museum of Illusions announces strategic partnership with STEM.org

PHOENIX, Ariz. — In a landmark collaboration that marks a significant stride towards the integration of STEM education in everyday experiences, STEM.org Educational Research (SER) is thrilled to announce its formal partnership with the Museum of Illusions, the global visual, sensory, and educational experience that celebrates the science behind optical illusions. This initiative will officially launch on Friday, November 8, National STEM Day, aimed at enhancing the museum’s experience with uniquely tailored learning resources

This partnership reflects a concerted effort to infuse STEM education into the fabric of cultural and educational attractions globally, aligning with SER’s mission to make STEM learning more accessible and relatable to diverse communities. The Museum of Illusions, with its impressive global presence across 50 locations in 25 countries, and its renowned reputation for its educational approach with its guests, continues to prioritize STEM disciplines through engaging, hands-on experiences that enhance learning in fun and immersive ways.

The initiative will combine the Museum of Illusions’ immersive, visually striking exhibits with SER’s educational resources to foster curiosity and inspire learning in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). The partnership is rooted in the shared goal of making STEM more accessible, engaging, and fun for people of all ages, leveraging the educational expertise of SER and both the experiential and educational nature of the Museum of Illusions.

“Together with the Museum of Illusions, we are crafting an educational journey that starts with curiosity and ends with profound insights,” said Andrew B. Raupp, Founder, STEM.org. “Our collaborative efforts will result in exclusive educational content that complements the illusions and exhibits, making every visit entertaining and enriching. ”

The new educational programs developed by SER for the Museum of Illusions will serve as a model for how entertainment and education can seamlessly merge. These programs are designed to stimulate inquiry, enhance critical thinking, and make STEM education a memorable part of the Museum of Illusions experience. This initiative broadens the educational reach of the Museum of Illusions while strengthening SER’s commitment to fostering foundational STEM skills worldwide.

Teachers and school administrators can take advantage of this program, too. The Museum of Illusions offers free admission for teachers year-round, making it easy for educators to explore and integrate STEM themes into their field trip planning.

“We’re proud to provide an engaging, educational experience for students and teachers,” said Kim Schaefer, CEO, Museum of Illusions. “By combining our captivating exhibits with STEM-focused educational resources, this partnership ensures that every visit is both fun and educational, making the Museum of Illusions the ideal choice for school field trips.”

This strategic partnership underscores both organizations’ commitment to pushing the boundaries of traditional learning, utilizing the power of play, creativity, and curiosity to inspire the next generation of STEM innovators.