Meow Wolf’s Radio Tave exhibition is now open in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas — Today marks the triumphant unveiling of Radio Tave, Meow Wolf’s next permanent immersive art experience, now open to the public in Houston’s historic Fifth Ward. Radio Tave transports visitors into a surreal universe where an ordinary radio station is catapulted into extraordinary dimensions. Over 100 artists — half from Texas — have come together to create this stunning exhibition, merging Houston’s vibrant creative energy with Meow Wolf’s groundbreaking storytelling for an unparalleled audiovisual journey.

Visitors can expect to explore an expansive maze of interconnected rooms, gradually uncovering hidden stories and insights about art, life, and even their own sense of discovery. Along the way, they’ll encounter a cowboy dive bar caught between liminal realms, ruins percolating with living musical instruments, and Obsidiodyssey, a labyrinthine multi-room installation by Santa Fe artist Janell Langford that explores the emotional spectrum of the creative process.

“We’re beyond excited for everyone to experience Radio Tave,” said Jose Tolosa, CEO of Meow Wolf. “The artistic talent of this city is unparalleled, and we’ve worked hand in hand with Houston’s best to create something that will leave people transformed.”

The exhibition showcases the fierce talents of artists who have infused Radio Tave with Houston’s electric energy, from local legends like the artist liaison with Houston history, GONZO247, to renowned artists like Havel Ruck Projects, Kill Joy, and El Franco Lee II.

Radio Tave is the most sound-driven Meow Wolf location to date, and the mysterious ETNL radio station is just the start, with local musical collaborators like Fat Tony, who laid down tracks for the experience and starred in the psychedelic commercial, to Pro Ghost and ODAE creating tracks for the exhibitions–not to mention 30 songs by Houston locals in the jukebox and 50 songs by locals in the front of house playlist.

Gil Perez, General Manager for Meow Wolf Houston, describes the experience as “an invitation to explore the limitless boundaries of your imagination. From the moment you walk through the doors, you’ll experience something that’s both otherworldly and Houstonian—vast, intricate, and full of surprises.”