Universal Destinations & Experiences reveals chilling haunted houses coming to Universal Horror Unleashed, Las Vegas in 2025

ORLANDO — Today Universal Destinations & Experiences (UDX), creator of the global phenomenon Halloween Horror Nights, announced that Universal Horror Unleashed – the company’s first-ever year-round horror experience – is coming to Las Vegas in 2025.

In a darkened warehouse on the edge of Las Vegas, a relentless spectacle of horror is rising. Universal Horror Unleashed. For decades, Universal’s masters of horror have created some of the world’s most frightening films and events. Now guests can experience it all in a year-round fully immersive horror experience. The fears only felt in movies will come to bone-chilling life. Enter the evils of four haunted houses, each with its own terrifying story:Universal Monsters, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Scarecrow: The Reaping and Blumhouse’s The Exorcist: Believer. These haunted houses aren’t for the faint of heart – they are intense and feature elevated moments where the horror surrounds guests in unimaginable ways.

The nightmares don’t end there. Surrounding the houses are four sinisterly themed and immersive areas, featuring unique live entertainment experiences. In select locations, guests can enjoy eerie eateries and bars featuring horror-centric food and drink offerings. Plus, guests can expect a continuously updated experience with must-see seasonal events and one-of-a-kind merchandise. Your deepest fears are closer than you think.

Universal Horror Unleashed, first announced in 2023, is part of the company’s ambition to introduce new products to new audiences in new markets. It is the anchor tenant in the 20-acre expansion of AREA15, an immersive entertainment district in Las Vegas.

“Universal’s rich history in the creation of the horror genre drove our desire to bring a year-round horror experience to the incredible entertainment offerings in Las Vegas,” said Page Thompson, President of New Ventures for UDX. “We’re thrilled to have our award winning Creative and Entertainment teams working tirelessly to bring these terrors to life in 2025.”