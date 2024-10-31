RWS Global, world’s largest producer of haunts, celebrates a fright-filled Halloween season

NEW YORK, N.Y. — RWS Global, the world leader in live moments, is closing out a fright-filled Halloween season, jam-packed with terrifying thrills and chills delivered to consumers around the globe. This year, RWS Global elevated Halloween experiences for industry giants like Six Flags, NBCUniversal, Parque Warner and others to create, fabricate, produce and cast 40 different haunts worldwide – making the Company not just the largest producer of groundbreaking live, in-person entertainment, but one of the largest haunt producers in the world.

Throughout the Halloween season, RWS Global collaborated with partners to leverage exciting and engaging intellectual property, transforming beloved horror franchises into extraordinary, hair-raising, immersive experiences. In addition to building haunted experiences RWS Global manages Halloween-themed shows and experiences, casting, decor and costume design for a variety of Halloween programming at theme parks across the United States and around the world.

“As one of the largest producers of horrifying chills and thrills, RWS Global leveraged our unique expertise to deliver premium spooky experiences to guests around the globe for another terrifying Halloween season,” said Ryan Stana, Chairman & CEO, RWS Global. “We are honored to once again work alongside some of the biggest brands in the world to create unforgettable haunts meant to delight horror enthusiasts everywhere.”

RWS Global teamed up with Six Flags and their studio partners as the exclusive creative and production partner for the theme park’s annual Fright Fest Extreme – bringing fan favorite films and TV shows to life at six parks across the United States. At each park, horror enthusiasts step into a world where nightmarish creatures inspired by legendary horror brands come to life including Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures’ SAW franchise; Netflix’s Stranger Things and Army of the Dead; Warner Bros. Discovery’s The Conjuring, Annabelle and The Nun;Legendary Entertainment’s Trick ‘r Treat; and Netflix and Legendary Entertainment’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022).

In partnership with NBCUniversal, RWS Global brought “Jimmy Fallon’s Tonightmares” to Rockefeller Center. The haunted maze experience has 10 spine-chilling rooms that bring Jimmy’s worst nightmares to life with sinister characters and scares around every corner.

Outside of the United States, RWS Global partnered with Parque Warner Madrid to produce two fright-filled haunts based on fan-favorite pop culture mainstays. Spanish horror fans were treated to “La Monja” or “The Nun,” an immersive experience that brought fans into the world of The Conjuring to become a part of the film’s most terrifying scenes.

This year, RWS Global was responsible for casting over 2,500 scare actors and performers that appeared in live entertainment across a half dozen Six Flags parks, “Jimmy Fallon’s Tonightmares,” Hersheypark Halloween, Story Land Halloween, Idelwild Hallowboo and Legoland Brick-or-Treat.

As the world’s largest producer of live entertainment, RWS Global works year round alongside the biggest brands in the world to create meaningful connections and customized experiences from theatrical productions to company events, cruise ship and theme park shows and experiences, creative content and more. The company is actively developing haunt experiences for 2025.