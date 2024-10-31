Sesame Street Learn & Play set to open Nov. 16 at American Dream

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — American Dream and Sesame Workshop, the global impact nonprofit behind Sesame Street, proudly announce the highly anticipated opening of the first Sesame Street Learn & Play in the U.S. on November 16. This groundbreaking attraction will combine learning with play, offering an immersive experience for guests of all ages through the enchanting world of Sesame Street.

“We are beyond thrilled to introduce this must-visit destination that will create an unforgettable educational experience, featuring iconic Sesame Street locations and its beloved furry friends,” said Bryan Gaus, Senior Vice President and General Manager of American Dream. “Sesame Street is cherished by millions, and featuring this iconic brand at American Dream highlights our commitment to creating memorable family experiences.”

“Combining our 50+ years of engaging educational content, starring the most beloved characters in children’s media, with American Dream’s expertise in building high quality experiential offerings, we’re excited to introduce Sesame Street Learn & Play to children and families,” said Jennifer Ahearn, Senior Vice President, Global Strategic Partnerships & Themed Entertainment, Sesame Workshop. “Guests are invited to step into Elmo’s World, Hooper’s Store, and other fun stops for a hands-on playful learning adventure.”

Sesame Street fans are invited to join our furry friends at the grand opening weekend celebration on November 17 and participate in the Sesame Street Dream Parade, which will kick off at the Dream Stage at 11 a.m. Along the parade route, there will be exciting surprises that will culminate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The parade is free for everyone to join, and then guests who purchase tickets can experienceSesame Street Learn & Play.

Sesame Street Learn & Play will create timeless memories for the entire family through adventures, photo opportunities, and learning experiences. Children will explore the rainforest as they step into Elmo’s World, role-play a shopping experience in Hooper’s Store, explore Abby Cadabby’s magical garden and laugh with Bert and Ernie. Guests can capture memories in front of Sesame Street landmarks, such as the iconic 123 Stoop and Oscar’s trash can. Big Bird will entertain visitors with stories at his nest, while Elmo and Abby will make surprise appearances to add to the excitement.

At the Sesame Street Community Center, kids will enjoy hands-on arts & crafts, and at the Bike Shop, they’ll learn about cause and effect with cranks and gears. For even more fun, kids can head over to theSesame Street Playground where they can climb, slide, and explore, discovering fun facts about nature along the way. There will also be a separate toddler play area for younger guests.