Legacy Entertainment arrives at IAAPA 2024 with unprecedented momentum, revealing $500-million in newly-announced projects and record-breaking performance milestones achieved by various, recently-launched projects

ORLANDO, Fla. and HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Legacy Entertainment, a globally renowned, premiere design and production studio based in Hollywood CA, USA, is arriving at the 2024 IAAPA Expo atop a wave of unprecedented momentum. The company recently revealed two mega projects totaling over $500-Million USD of investment, while also announcing remarkable performance milestones having recently been achieved by several previously completed projects.

“With the return of China’s entertainment market to the global community, as well as our strengthening position in both the Middle East and Central Asia, the past few months alone have marked one of Legacy’s most exciting periods of growth in our entire history,” says Legacy’s Managing Director Eric Carnagey, who is also one of its owners.

MAJOR DEVELOPMENTS ACROSS THE GLOBE

** In Uzbekistan, the capital city of Tashkent will soon be home to Central Asia’s largest and most opulent entertainment destination – The Grand Serai. Designed by Legacy and inspired by the country’s rich cultural heritage, the 287,000 square meter (70-acre) resort will be anchored by a next-generation Water Park, Hotel, and Immersive Retail Promenade.

** In China, historically Legacy’s strongest market, the firm recently won an international tender to design a neighboring project to Beijing’s Universal Studios resort. Envisioned as “The Aquarium of the Future,” Beijing Haichang Ocean Park promises to wow visitors with over 4 hectares (10-acres) of indoor exhibits and attractions spread across multiple floors. Design and planning is currently underway for the new park’s groundbreaking marine life habitats, which be unlike any others in the world. Construction of the new attraction is expected to commence before the end of 2024.

Over the last decade, Legacy has grown in popularity as one of the world’s preeminent aquarium design companies, with nearly $2-Billion USD since 2018 from other recently completed aquatic projects based in both Vietnam and China.

** The Legacy team is also currently at work on several incredible, yet-to-be-announced experiences and destinations around the world. These include: a Safari Park, a Snow Park, a Sports Park, and an IP-based Theme Park. In addition, the company is also presently pursuing its first foray into the Cruise industry.

A LEGACY OF SUCCESSFUL PROJECTS

Beijing Haichang Ocean Park will mark the follow-up to the highly successful Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park, also designed by Legacy Entertainment, which debuted in 2018. The popular Shanghai destination, which features both aquarium and Theme Park attractions, broke its own record when it hosted over 4.2 million visitors in 2023. The park continued to shatter records during October 2024 during China’s National Day holiday period, when attendance exceeded 50,000 visitors per day, and the resort’s hotels operated at 95% capacity for 10 consecutive days.

Legacy also recently celebrated the first anniversary of the debut of the Chimelong Spaceship in Zhuhai, China, which the company designed. The 379,000 square meter (4,000,000 square foot) facility has been recognized with Seven Guinness World Records, including those for World’s Largest Indoor Theme Park and World’s Largest Aquarium. That venue serves as an all-weather second gate to the successful Chimelong Ocean Kingdom next door.

Legacy’s other major 2023 opening, Batavia: The Floating City Mall at Indonesia’s PIK Development, has been so enthusiastically received since its debut that construction is now underway to literally double its size. Once completed, the leasable venue count at the site will increase from 53 to over 100 unique shopping and dining experiences.

ABOUT LEGACY ENTERTAINMENT:

For more than two decades, Legacy Entertainment has been one of the most successful entertainment design firms in the global industry today. The company has developed, designed, and produced over 40 successful projects worldwide, spanning mediums that include Theme Parks, Hotels/Resorts, Casinos, and Aquariums.

Signature Legacy projects to date have included: the Galaxy Macau Resort, the Macau Studio City resort, the Georgia Aquarium, the Lotte World expansion, and the Kingdom of Poseidon resort.

Recent Legacy project openings include: the Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park, the all-new Chimelong Spaceship in Zhuhai, China, the Lotte World Adventure Busan theme park in Busan, Korea, and The Sea Shell Aquarium at VinWonders Phu Quoc in Vietnam.