Madame Tussauds New York reveals Mariah Carey holiday wax figure

NEW YORK CITY — It’s tiiiiime! Merlin Entertainments’ Madame Tussauds New York is thrilled to reveal a brand-new wax figure of the elusive chanteuse and best-selling female artist of all time, Mariah Carey, ahead of the kickoff of Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time Tour. In a magical moment that only she could deliver, Carey met her wax twin in New York City, and dahling, it’s safe to say the holiday season just got a whole lot more festive.

Adorned in a dazzling ensemble inspired by Marilyn Monroe and reminiscent of the promo shoot from her 2020 Apple TV+ Original holiday special, Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas, this wax figure is serving full-blown holiday diva. The look features a sparkling red sequined gown, with her iconic curls cascading over her shoulders —exuding all the glamor and joy we’ve come to expect from the Queen of Christmas. Surrounding the figure is a massive wreath with twinkling lights, topped with a red bow.

The snow draped scenery also features life size nutcrackers complete with Jack Russel Terrier detailing on the buttons, a unique design element crafted by Carey herself to celebrate her beloved canine companions.

The figure took just over nine months to create as 20 studio artists sculpted, painted and individually inserted each piece of hair to achieve the perfect likeness of Mimi’s timeless essence. “Oh my gosh, it’s surreal. I never would have believed how life-like my wax figure would be!” said Carey. “The whole room is a complete transformation into Christmastime and it feels like the perfect home for my wax figure!”

Carey’s wax figure will reign in the new Seasons of New York City area of the museum, where guests are invited to stroll through NYC’s four magical seasons. From summer in Central Park to winter wonderlands decked with snowflakes, visitors can mingle with the stars and take in the essence of the city that never sleeps. The Seasons of New York City area expands on a multimillion-dollar investment into North America’s flagship Madame Tussauds attraction, following the recent reveal of its revamped Music area this past summer. Guests are invited to cozy up with Timothée Chalamet in a romantic fall setting, grab a bite at the Park Corner Café & Bar, and—of course—bask in a Christmas wonderland with Carey herself! The interactive experience continues as visitors hail a cab with Taylor Swift, wander under cherry blossoms with Selena Gomez, and take home a piece of their own artistry as they make a wax hand at Andy Warhol’s famous New York factory.

“We are absolutely honored to welcome the iconic Mariah Carey to the museum,” said Tiago Mogadouro, Head of Marketing, Madame Tussauds New York. “As a living legend whose music and influence have shaped generations, she is the perfect figure to highlight in the Christmas portion of the new Seasons of New York. We couldn’t imagine a more fitting addition to this special area of Madame Tussauds New York.”