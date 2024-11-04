Intercard And FECFin partner on fast financing

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — In 2022, Intercard and FEC Financial Group (FECFIN) partnered to provide Intercard customers with savings on credit card processing services from a company that knows the amusement industry. Now the partnership has expanded to offer equipment financing in the United States, and they are launching the program with a special offer at IAAPA Expo.

Customers who apply for an equipment finance loan at Intercard’s or FECFIN’s booth during the show can take advantage of special terms, either no payments for 60 days or a reduced monthly payment of $99 for three months. Loans must be approved by December 31, 2024 to qualify for these special terms.

“For several years FECFIN has helped our customers save big on credit card processing fees,” says Scott Sherrod, CEO of Intercard. “We are excited to announce that FECFIN now offers equipment financing that will make it easy for customers to acquire Intercard’s industry-leading cashless technology including the QR-based iQ system.”

“FECFIN’s pre-approval for financing of Intercard systems will allow loan applications to be approved within 24 hours, says Scott Heit, FECFIN’s founder and CEO. “Customers will be able to quickly start the process at www.fecfin.com/intercard-loan/.”

Intercard and FECFIN will be at the IAAPA Expo in November. You can visit them at booths #1327 and #1634 respectively.