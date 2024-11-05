AGS introducing RemarkaBall to U.S. and Canada

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Adventure Golf & Sports (AGS) has announced it will be the exclusive selling agent and installer for RemarkaBall in the United States and Canada. RemarkaBall is a turnkey, tech-infused, pre-designed series of indoor miniature golf course holes and skill games handcrafted by Jora Vision in the Netherlands. RemarkaBall’s interactive gameplay shifts mini-golf from a relatively passive classic family game to a competitive social game with universal appeal where, unlike traditional mini-golf, the highest-score wins. The game can combine time battles, physical challenges, point multipliers, questionnaires and timed shots – creating an unpredictable entertaining experience that will increase visits and repeat visits to a variety of indoor venues. Depending on the number and type of holes selected, RemarkaBall mini-golf generally requires a minimum of 2,200 square feet of space for presenting an extraordinary attraction.

“We’re excited to be working with Jora Vision and introducing RemarkaBall to local markets,” says Scott Lundmark, president of AGS. “RemarkaBall mini-golf holes are easily installed and combine well with bar and restaurant operations as well as other venues since they provide entertainment that increases guest time on site. RemarkaBall’s integrated technology helps speed up the game and leaves guests ample time to sip on their favorite beverage, enjoy some savory bites or socialize with friends.

“Clients are able to choose from a library of existing golf hole and game designs to build their own unique high-tech mini-golf attraction. For example, some golf holes actually use eye / hand coordination with the golf ball, such as Foosball or Tilt, instead of always putting the ball. There’s even one mini-golf hole available that’s reminiscent of the game Twister which requires you to balance your hands and feet on specific spots on the hole layout, making each shot a physical challenge as well!”

A RemarkaBall mini-golf hole will be displayed by AGS and Jora Vision at the IAAPA EXPO in Orlando, Florida November 19 – 22 in the AGS booth #4867.

RemarkaBall games begin when each team receives an RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) wristband and enters each player’s name on a console. After checking in on a hole, players see a video explanation of how to play the hole. Holes automatically count the bonus points while players input their own number of putts on the hole console.