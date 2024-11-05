“Movie Park’s Hollywood Christmas” rings in the winter: The event for the whole family provides entertainment, shows and action just like in a Christmas movie!

BOTTROP-KIRCHHELLEN — Ho-Ho-Hollywood in Germany will soon be knocking on the studio doors! The second season of the winter event “Movie Park’s Hollywood Christmas” once again offers an experience for the whole family. Entertainment and shows will take center stage and immerse guests in an original American Christmas atmosphere with more than ten moments of entertainment and shows. This year, further investment has also been made in lighting. Over 800,000 lights will shine in four differently themed areas. From November 29, 2024, to January 6, 2025, Movie Park will create a festive, American Christmas program suitable for all generations on 23 selected event days.

“Christmas wishes will once again come true on our movie set this winter,” says Managing Director Thorsten Backhaus. “We are already looking forward to building on last year’s successful premiere of ‘Movie Park’s Hollywood Christmas’ and letting our guests experience Christmas just like in an American movie.”

Studio 7 is making the Christmas season magical again. The winter show “A Magical Christmas Tale” by and with illusionist Christian Farla will return with a small update and let the whole family once again take part in a merry Christmas story. The winter parade along Christmas Boulevard USA and Rockefeller Plaza will be upgraded this year. The Meet Santa & Friends at the Western Saloon will also be further developed to make children and younger visitors smile even more. Last but not least, the grand finale of each event day will be a new closing show with fire, laser and light effects, which is developed in cooperation with the renowned Bottrop-based company FOG fireworks.