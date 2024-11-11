Fazenda Vista Verde, a lush residential complex inland from São Paulo will feature Brazil’s 4th Wavegarden Cove

LN Urbanismo, a Brazilian urban development firm, and Wavegarden have unveiled plans for Fazenda Vista Verde, a 4 million square meter private residential complex built around a 52-module Wavegarden Cove surfing lagoon. Located in picturesque Araçoiaba da Serra, just 1 hour and 20 minutes west of São Paulo, this development – planned for completion by the end of 2027 – will be the fourth Wavegarden in Brazil, joining Praia da Grama (Itupeva), Surfland Brasil (Garopaba), and Beyond The Club (São Paulo). Wavegarden’s surfing lagoon will once again be a major drawcard, enhancing the development’s appeal and value.

“Wavegarden surfing lagoons have become a cornerstone of successful real estate projects globally, especially in Brazil,” said Fernando Odriozola, Wavegarden’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Our perfect waves, surrounded by a palm-fringed white sandy beach, will bring a slice of the ocean to this innovative project, located three hours from the nearest natural beach.”

Set in breathtaking landscapes with a mild climate and surrounded by rivers, lakes, waterfalls, and century-old trees, Fazenda Vista Verde aims to become one of Brazil’s premier residential communities. Phase 1 will include 160 residential lots, each measuring between 2,000 to 2,600 square meters, with an additional 400 lots planned for future phases. Beyond private residences, the development will offer amenities such as swimming pools, a spa, a high-end hotel (open to the general public), and restaurants. Outdoor features include biking and trekking trails, a historic equestrian property, diverse sports facilities like tennis and volleyball courts, an organic garden, a farmers’ market, and a helipad for convenient access.

The 52-module Wavegarden Cove lagoon can produce up to 1,000 waves per hour, with over 20 wave types to suit all skill levels, from challenging 2m waves for intermediate and expert surfers to gentler waves ideal for beginners. The patented water treatment system ensures crystal-clear, hygienically safe water at all times.

The system operates at just 1 kWh per wave by maximizing energy efficiency and water conservation, with water loss only through evaporation. LN Urbanismo envisions the project as an oasis where the noise-free Wavegarden Cove lagoon harmonizes with nature, providing the highest quality, quantity, and variety of waves with minimal use of resources.

With nine Wavegarden lagoons operating worldwide and many more underway, these developments have shown benefits beyond the excitement of surfing. Each Wavegarden facility has delivered economic and social benefits and has increased property values.