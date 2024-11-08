Intercard reveals Mobile iReader at IAAPA Expo

ST. LOUIS — At IAAPA Expo 2024 Intercard will feature its latest innovations including its enhanced iQ system that represents the future of cashless payment. The company will also offer a first look at its Mobile iReader app designed to support cashless POS at outdoor attractions. Show visitors can see all of Intercard’s cashless technology at its new booth location #1327 at the amusement industry’s biggest show of the year.

“In the past year operators around the world have shown great interest in our iQ system of readers and kiosks,” says Scott Sherrod, CEO of Intercard, “and we are looking forward to showing the latest version to our global family of customers at IAAPA in Orlando. We will also offer a first look at our new Mobile iReader, an affordable app that operators can install on an employee’s handheld device. The app turns that device into a mobile reader that scans QR codes and wristbands and securely processes payments to the Intercard back office system. It’s ideal for serving customers in line at such outdoor attractions as go karts, mini-golf, playgrounds and water parks.”

Sherrod will be at the show with the entire domestic and international sales teams plus technical experts. Attendees can book meetings in advance by contacting Rob Geiger at rgeiger@intercardinc.com or Alberto Borrero at aborrero@intercardinc.com.