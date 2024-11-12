Brick by brick: Legoland California’s iconic Lego Christmas Tree returns!

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Jingle all the way to LEGOLAND California Resort as the Carlsbad theme park prepares for the holidays with the return of its iconic, three-story tall LEGO Christmas Tree. Built from more than 360,000 LEGO and DUPLO bricks, this 35-foot-tall tree is now standing tall at the front of the Park, ready to welcome guests ahead of the official countdown to the Resort’s 22nd annual tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 6.

LEGOLAND California Resort’s Holidays presented by Hallmark Channel is turning Carlsbad, CA, into an “elf extravaganza” with festive décor, twinkling lights and falling snow starting on Nov. 23 and running select days through Jan. 5. Guests can immerse themselves in the holiday spirit by training to become an elf at the new Elf Training Academy, taking “elfies” with the all-new LEGO® elf characters, Ivy and Frode, or mastering their jolly good dance moves at the new Holly Hype Dance Party. And don’t miss the North Pole Postal Service where guests can mail letters to Santa by dropping them in a special mailbox, where eager elves will ensure they make their way to the North Pole.

Plus, don’t miss the Park’s exciting tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 6! This special evening will feature the lighting of the Park’s enormous LEGO Christmas tree, decked out with more than 500 LED lights and 40 LEGO candles, followed by an impressive fireworks display. This will be the first of the season’s firework shows happening every Saturday in Dec. and nightly between Dec. 21 and 30. All holiday festivities, including the tree lighting ceremony, are included with general Park admission and select annual passes.