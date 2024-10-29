Universal Orlando Resort reveals a first look at some of the monstrous animated figures inside what will be its most terrifying attraction yet – Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment at Universal Epic Universe

ORLANDO — Universal Orlando Resort is sharing a first, up-close glimpse at some of the Universal Monsters that will come to life like never before in the all-new “Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment” attraction at Dark Universe – one of the five immersive worlds coming to Universal Epic Universe in 2025. The groundbreaking ride will feature 14 of the most ambitious and life-like animated figures ever created – each one depicting one of the legendary Monsters that will prey upon guests in what promises to be Universal Orlando’s most terrifying attraction yet.

“Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment” will take guests deep into the catacombs of Frankenstein Manor, where Dr. Victoria Frankenstein – the great-great-granddaughter of the infamous Henry Frankenstein – conducts her twisted and misguided experiments. In a vain display of her genius, she invites guests to witness a demonstration of her ability to control monsters – but her plans go awry when a horde of enraged monsters are unleashed. Guests then embark on a terrifying ride through the darkness as they try to evade Dracula, The Wolf Man, The Creature from the Black Lagoon and more.