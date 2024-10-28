Sunsplash Family Waterpark announces new wave pool for summer 2025

CAPE CORAL — SunSplash Family Water Park is thrilled to announce the upcoming construction of Paradise Cove, an exciting new wave pool attraction set to open in 2025. This addition promises to elevate the family-friendly experience at the park, providing visitors with endless fun and adventure.

The new wave pool will be located at the back section of the park near the 3 drop slides Terror Tube, Thunder Bump, and X-Cellerator. This attraction will cater to all ages.

Paradise Cove Key Features:

12,000 Square Feet Wave Pool Over 160,000 Gallons of Water and Waves Zero-depth Beach Entry into the Wave Pool Maximum Depth is 5-feet

Additional Shade and More Luxury Cabanas 16-ft X 9-ft Wave Pool Video Screen

New Seating Areas and Decks for over 300 New Guests

“This exciting new addition enhances our commitment to providing unforgettable family experiences but also offers adventure for all ages,” stated Eric Reed, General Manager of SunSplash Family Waterpark. “Guests can catch a wave or chill at the beach entry, making it an ideal spot for fun in the sun. We can’t wait to welcome families to create lasting memories in this new aquatic paradise!”

Paradise Cove will provide more ways to cool off on those hot Florida days but it will also allow the park to add to and expand its already robust line-up of special events and activities.

The 2025 Season Pass is on sale now for $59.99 for a limited time and includes unlimited admission for the remainder of the 2024 Season through December 1st and all of the 2025 Season. Pass Perks include an automatic upgrade to a Premium Pass, 2 Free Buddy Tickets (each good for a 1-time visit), Free Souvenir Bottle, Early Entry, Discounts on food, cabana rentals and friend tickets.

Follow SunSplash Family Waterpark’s social media platforms to stay tuned for updates on construction progress and upcoming park offers and specials.

We look forward to making waves this summer 2025!