Festive fun returns for the most bricktacular time of the year at Legoland Florida Resort

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — It’s time to deck the halls for the jolliest event of the year! Holidays at LEGOLAND presented by Hallmark Channel returns to LEGOLAND Florida Resort on select dates Nov. 29 – Dec. 31, adding a little merrymaking to the theme park built for kids. This holiday season, check out a NEW LEGO Christmas tree, seasonal shows, cheerful LEGO characters and indulge in a delightful array of themed and festive food and beverage offerings themed to the season! Families can build holiday memories with a bricktastic twist that will last a lifetime, and it is all included with general park admission and select Annual Passes.

NEW LEGO Christmas Tree

As guests make their way into the Park, they will be greeted by an all-new LEGO® Christmas tree! Towering 32 feet high and made from nearly 365,000 LEGO and DUPLO® bricks, this tree took Master Model Builders more than 2,800 hours to build. Topping the 10,000-pound tree will be a LEGO star built out of 5,200 LEGO and DUPLO bricks and weighing 176 pounds. This new centerpiece will be sure to leave fa-la-la-la-lasting impressions on guests young and old.

‘Tis the Season for Shows

Guests can find new and returning shows and activities across the Resort during event days. New this yearin Fun Town, get ready to put your holiday skills to the test during the Elf Training Academy featuring a new festive friend, LEGO® Holiday Elf Frode! LEGO Reindeer Girl is also getting into the spirit of the season with the new Holly Hype Dance Party! Over in LEGO Kingdoms, get swept away into a winter FUN-derland during the high energy, frost-filled Festival of Flurries with LEGO Snowman! Sing and dance to favorite tinsel tunes while you await a snowy surprise. Inside Fun Town Theater, stir up more holiday spark and join LEGO Gingerbread Man to solve a delicious dilemma during The Very Merry Mix-up!

Merry Meets with LEGO Characters

It wouldn’t be the holiday season without a visit from some LEGO characters from the North Pole. Guests can find a new friend, LEGO Holiday Elf Ivy and LEGO Santa inside Heartlake Hall, featuring a wheelchair accessible sleigh for the perfect family photo. Meet other yuletide friends including LEGO Nutcracker in DUPLO Valley, LEGO Gingerbread Man in Fun Town and LEGO Snowman in Kingdoms.

Festive Fun

LEGO Santa’s best elves are helping guests write and send him letters inside the North Pole Postal Service,where you can watch your letter magically mailed to the North Pole right before your eyes! Those looking to put their brick building skills to the test can find a variety of activities sprinkled throughout the Park, including Santa’s Toy Build in Fun Town and a competition sleigh build in LEGO Kingdoms. Around every corner, guests can experience a winter wonderland with stilt walkers, special bricktastic décor and lights, and even snow in Florida!

Kids’ New Year’s Eve Celebration

End the year with a bang during the Kids’ New Year’s Eve celebration, happening nightly Dec. 26 – 31. Ring in 2025 with a DJ dance party and a 3D LEGObrick-bursting fireworks show nightly. Plus, only on Dec. 31, help countdown to the new year with the signature “brick drop” near Lake Eloise and special finale at a kid-friendly time!