Holiday Lights dazzles at Lake Compounce with more than 500,000 lights

BRISTOL, Conn. — Southern New England’s Only Theme Park Holiday Event, Holiday Lights, will make Lake Compounce sparkle for 15 days this holiday season. Celebrating its 12th annual holiday tradition, America’s First Amusement Park will usher in the holidays beginning on Friday, November 29 at 5 p.m.

With more dazzle, more sparkle and more cheer, New England’s Home for the Holidays will feature more than 500,000 lights, Connecticut’s Tallest Christmas Tree, meet and greets with Santa, treats to get visitors in the holiday spirit and more. Details include:

Connecticut’s Tallest Christmas Tree – Standing at 100 feet tall and lighting up the park’s Main Gate with more than 120 thousand lights, the tree offers a stunning backdrop for what is sure to be the most magical time of the year

– Standing at 100 feet tall and lighting up the park’s Main Gate with more than 120 thousand lights, the tree offers a stunning backdrop for what is sure to be the most magical time of the year Dazzling Light Show – More than 100,000 lights will dance across the Lake Compounce Main Gate and greet guests as they make their way into the park.

– More than 100,000 lights will dance across the Lake Compounce Main Gate and greet guests as they make their way into the park. Meet and Greets with Santa – The big man in red is making his list, checking it twice and meeting with New England residents from November 29 through December 22 inside the Starlight Theatre.

– The big man in red is making his list, checking it twice and meeting with New England residents from November 29 through December 22 inside the Starlight Theatre. Family Friendly Activities – Santa’s helpers will guide families through a variety of holiday themed activities every night of Holiday Lights including letter writing to Santa, personalized ornament making, Stuff-A-Bear and more.

– Santa’s helpers will guide families through a variety of holiday themed activities every night of Holiday Lights including letter writing to Santa, personalized ornament making, Stuff-A-Bear and more. Festive Foods and Beverages – Visitors will be delighted by a variety of holiday flavors and treats all season long. Festive dishes include a Holiday Dinner complete with classic favorites like turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and cranberry and seasonal treats like roasted nuts and s’mores, hot chocolate, eggnog and more.

“Holiday Lights offers our guests the most wonderful time of the year here at Lake Compounce,” says General Manager Doug Hemphill. “For more than a decade, this cherished tradition has lit up the hearts of families throughout Connecticut and beyond. We look forward to welcoming guests once again to create unforgettable memories and celebrate the magic of the season together.”

In addition to several unique light displays, and the park’s stunning light show, guests can enjoy a variety of rides and attractions, including the Carousel, Boocifer’s Haunted Holiday at Ghost Hunt, the North Pole Express and more. Holiday Lights at Lake Compounce will run Fridays from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Saturdays from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Sundays from 3p.m. until 8 p.m. from November 29 through December 29. The park will offer even more time to spread holiday cheer with an additional operating day on Thursday, December 26 from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Single Day Tickets are currently on sale for just $16.99, more than 55% off, and include admission to any one day throughout the event, rides and attractions, meet and greets with Santa and more during the park’s Holiday Lights Early Bird Sale.