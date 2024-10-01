The Embed difference goes to IAAPA Expo Europe

Embed, the world’s FEC tech partner of choice for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries showcased its roster of breakthrough innovations at IAAPA Expo Europe in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, from 24 to 26 September 2024.

“We’re excited to be back in Europe for the showi Now that our expansion plans for the European market are in motion – starting with bringing in a dedicated Sales Account Manager-we look forward to more FECsjoining the cashless and contactless revolution and experiencing the Embed difference,” says Renee Welsh, CEO at Embed. “Being a family-owned company with deep roots in the family entertainment business, we want to see FECs not only make the move to cashless to increase their profitability, but also to experience transformational growth – which includes lowering costs and getting the best rates possible.” Part of Embed’s strategic European market focus is the reason for Welsh’s move from the company’s Singapore office to Dubai, UAE, where Embed’s Europe, Middle East, and Africa operations are managed. Aside from showcasing its dynamic Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions at the show like the award­ winning, Apple-and-Google-certified Mobile Wallet and STATS business intelligence dashboard powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Embed layered value to the the growth these solutions bring by conducting complimentary payment processing consultations at the show.

“We know for a fact that our operators can do better than paying fluctuating published rates for their credit card processing fees,” says Jeremy Dickamore, Payment Gateway Guru at Embed. “By analysing their bank statements, we’re able to help them cut their losses and take advantage of the savings they can get from simply switching to another provider. We’ve had a great turnout and European market reception, with hundreds of consultations at the show and are expecting more, as the exercise is raising awareness in the industry that “thinking twice” about their current rates will keep them from losing 40% of their revenue to processing fees.”

Likewise, Embed educated operators about outsmarting dual pricing schemes, which puts the burden of payment processing costs to guests but is actually costing the FECs more “By giving our Embed family of customers the most competitive processing rates, highest security measures, and highest reliability, our operators won’t need to get duped by dual pricing and lose more revenue and guests because of it,” explains Sara Paz, CMO & Growth Officer at Embed.