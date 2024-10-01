First Wavegarden in Middle East coming to Bahrain

SAN SEBASTIAN — The Kingdom of Bahrain is set to transform the region’s leisure and tourism landscape with the launch of the Middle East and North Africa region’s first surf park, powered by Wavegarden Cove technology. The Bahrain Surf Park – Club Hawaii Experience, developed through a partnership between Edamah (Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company), GFH Financial Group and Wavegarden, will be a centerpiece attraction at the prestigious Bilaj Al Jazayer development – a 1.3 million square meter project along Bahrain’s scenic southwest coast.

The Wavegarden Cove technology is the heart of the new surf park, offering an unrivaled surfing experience that is expected to position Bahrain as a leading destination for surfers and water sports enthusiasts from around the globe. Recognized as the industry’s most advanced wave-generation system, the Wavegarden Cove produces up to 1,000 high-quality waves per hour, with the higher surfer capacity (+90 surfers), and with more than 20 different wave types to suit all skill levels, from beginners to elite surfers. This technology allows for a wide variety of wave shapes and sizes, ranging from mellow, rolling waves to fast, steep barrels – perfect for training, leisure, and even international competitions.

“We are thrilled to partner with Bahrain Surf Park and introduce our innovative Wavegarden Cove technology to the region,” said Wavegarden’s Chief Commercial Director, Fernando Odriozola. “The facility will offer the most diverse wave menu in the market and the highest surfer capacity worldwide. It’s a game-changer not only for Bahrain but for the Middle East, where surfing is set to become a major draw for tourism and sports enthusiasts.”

REDUCING THE ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT

The Bahrain Surf Park, powered by Wavegarden, aims to create a lasting impact on the local community by offering a space dedicated to sports, leisure, and healthy living. With sustainability at its core, Wavegarden’s technology is ten times more efficient than equivalent options on the market, using a maximum of 1 kWh per wave (0.10€/wave) and minimizing energy loss through designs that recover and reuse part of the energy generated.

BEYOND THE OCEAN

On a mission to bring the sport of surfing to places without ocean waves, with 8 surf parks operating successfully, Spanish technology provider Wavegarden will power the Bahrain Surf Park, which is expected to attract approximately 300,000 visitors per year and host over 140,000 surf sessions annually. This makes it a major attraction within the Bilaj Al Jazayer development, earning recognition from the Arabian Property Awards as Bahrain’s Best Leisure Development.

MORE THAN SURFING

The park also features a surf school, skatepark, beach bars, and family amenities, creating a comprehensive destination. Customer attractions include F&B, retail stores, event spaces, and a panoramic terrace, making it a community hub and a major tourist draw.

INVESTORS:

Edamah CEO Chris Calvert emphasized the park’s impact: “Bahrain Surf Park will redefine the leisure and recreation scene in Bahrain, setting a new standard for innovative tourism experiences in the region. This project reflects our commitment to creating world-class facilities that foster an inclusive, vibrant community while showcasing Bahrain’s potential as a top-tier tourist destination.”

Hisham Ahmed Al-Rayes, CEO of GFH, added, “Our collaboration with Edamah and Wavegarden underscores our focus on bringing transformative projects to the Kingdom. Bahrain Surf Park at Bilaj Al Jazayer will elevate Bahrain’s profile as a tourism hotspot and provide a dynamic recreational space for locals and international visitors alike.”