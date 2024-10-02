Upcoming Sea Life Florida celebrates major milestone with placement of final steel beam, at Merlin Entertainments’ Legoland Florida Resort

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Conservation efforts are already making waves at LEGOLAND Florida Resort, with guests diving into action to protect marine life even before the new SEA LIFE Florida Aquarium is built.

During a special structure-signing event at the Park, guests were invited to leave their mark on the project— both literally and figuratively. Hundreds of guests proudly signed the last piece of steel beam for the new building and generously contributed, raising over $1,400 in support of SEA LIFE Florida’s partner charity, SEA LIFE TRUST. This effort further strengthens the Resort’s dedication to ocean conservation. The steel beam carrying those signatures has been placed on the building of the new aquarium, marking a significant milestone in its journey toward completion.

Scheduled to open in in early 2025, SEA LIFE Florida will offer a truly immersive experience for guests of all ages. A key attraction of the Aquarium will be the main ocean exhibit, which will showcase a unique “Theme Park Under the Sea” theme, a first for SEA LIFE. This underwater world will include beloved attractions such as a coral palace and a reef- inspired Ferris wheel.

SEA LIFE Florida aims to inspire children and families with the wonders of the ocean and the importance of protecting it for future generations. Featuring over 25 stunning exhibits with fascinating creatures like a captivating seahorse gallery, an interactive invertebrate touch pool, and a breathtaking underwater tunnel, the new attraction will bring guests face-to- face with the beauty and mystery of the ocean, all while promoting awareness for the environment. Visitors can look forward to seeing a diverse range of animals’ native to Florida waters, as well as species from the Pacific cold waters, Indian and Southern Oceans, and North American freshwater environments.

The donations collected will directly support SEA LIFE TRUST’s conservation projects, with a focus on local initiatives in Florida. Once SEA LIFE Florida opens, its curator will have the opportunity to apply for project funding from the TRUST. This ensures that the donations raised during the structure-signing event will have a direct and positive impact on Florida’s ecosystems locally and across the state.

Dive into Adventure:

Grab your annual pass now and get ready for exclusive access to the Aquarium as soon as it opens at the Resort! Don’t miss out on all the amazing underwater adventures waiting for you.