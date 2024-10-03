TEA announces new CEO!

BURBANK, Calif. — The Themed Entertainment Association is pleased to announce the appointment of their new Chief Executive Officer, Melissa Oviedo. Following an extensive and open recruitment process including more than 30 highly qualified candidates, the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) has announced the hiring of Melissa Oviedo as the TEA’s CEO. Melissa will officially step down from her current position as International Board President and will assume the CEO position as of Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

Melissa has served in volunteer leadership within the TEA over the past twelve years, most recently as the International Board President from 2023 to current. At a time when TEA’s membership continues to grow internationally, expand within adjacent industries, and position itself in a dynamic cross-section of trade groups and associations, Melissa’s strategic knowledge of the market, intimate knowledge of TEA’s administration and forward-thinking approach to the capabilities of the TEA will allow for a transformative shift.

Incoming TEA President Matt Barton of 7thSense said: “Our commitment in the recruitment process was to hire a leader from within the industry who could help the International Board and TEA staff fulfill the strategic plan while at the same time identify and respond to the opportunities that are emerging from many directions.Melissa is the ideal fit, with both industry knowledge and insight, as well as a keen understanding of the current needs of the association to propel growth while also offering stability to the TEA staff and volunteer leadership collectively.” The TEA and B Morrow Productions (“BMP”), where Melissa has served as Chief Business Officer, have established a collaborative timeline to enable a smooth transition between roles, allowing Melissa to fulfill the operational and strategic requirements of her role, particular as it relates to the delivery and operation of BMP’s holiday programs through the end of the year. This approach will allow Melissa to immediately fulfill the role of CEO with TEA while completing obligations to BMP’s clients during this transition phase.

“As a long-standing member and financial supporter of the TEA, we wholeheartedly agree that Melissa is the best choice for the future of the association. BMP supports the association as she transitions to the full- time CEO and appreciates the out-of-box thinking of the Executive Committee to help ease the impact on our business and clients during this transition,” shares Brian Morrow, CEO and Founder of BMP.