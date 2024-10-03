Board appointment and a string of awards: WhiteWater’s summary from IAAPA Expo Europe

VANCOUVER, Canada — WhiteWater, the world’s largest designer and supplier of water parks and attractions, finished IAAPA Expo Europe last week in Amsterdam with a slate of good news.

WhiteWater CEO Appointed to IAAPA Board

Last week, IAAPA announced the names of the new members elected to its Global Board 2025. WhiteWater’s CEO, Geoff Chutter, will serve as Manufacturer/Supplier/Consultant (MSC) Director. As founder of the company that has designed, manufactured, and supplied to the worldwide attractions industry since 1980, he has a holistic understanding of the entire business value chain, from materials to fabrication, from construction to guest experience, across different venue types.

Geoff has long been an avid supporter of IAAPA, having exhibited at every IAAPA Expo show—in Orlando, in Europe, and in Asia—since 1982. Winner of IAAPA’s Outstanding Service Award in 2019, he strongly believes in the mission of the organization. Geoff and WhiteWater employees have contributed to IAAPA by lending time and expertise to numerous committees and task forces as well as education sessions and sponsorships and will continue to do so.

“IAAPA is not only a platform for networking and building relationships, it is becoming a driving force to advance the attractions industry in terms of safety, policy, and innovation, reaching more and more corners of the world,” said Geoff. “WhiteWater’s participation in IAAPA has been extremely beneficial, and I am honoured to be able to give back by serving on its board.”

Three European Star Awards

Winners of the annual European Star Awards were revealed as well, celebrating the continent’s favourite attractions, including three supplied by WhiteWater.

Both “Stormfloden” at Fårup Sommerland in Blokhus, Denmark, and O 2 SURFTOWN MUC in Munich, Germany, were named Europe’s Best New Water Attractions. At 21 meters in height, Stormfloden is Denmark’s tallest water slide and boasts the world’s first Boomerango + Tailspin Fusion. O 2 SURFTOWN MUC features the world’s first Endless Surf lagoon for the industry’s most technologically advanced surf experience. Continuing its streak of European Star Awards since 2020, “High Five,” a Master Blaster + Constrictor Fusion at Aqualand Moravia in Pasohlávky, Czechia, took home its sixth Europe’s Best Water Slides award.

“We are as ecstatic as our clients for winning these awards,” said Rainer Maelzer, President, WhiteWater ERA GmbH. “They not only recognize innovation but also the incredible fun these attractions bring to guests.”

Four Park World Excellence Awards

The Park World Excellence Awards, recognizing exceptional work in the attractions industry in the EMEA region, were also held last week. Meryal Waterpark in Lusail, Qatar, with its record-breaking feats, won three awards: Best Product Innovation and Best Water Park Experience with its Icon Tower, as well as Best Water Park.

Icon Tower is the world’s tallest water slide tower at 85 meters in height and launches 12 thrilling water slides—the most from a single tower. Meryal is the most elaborate project WhiteWater has completed to date.

For its role in this groundbreaking water park and other outstanding projects in EMEA, WhiteWater was crowned Best Supplier.

“We are proud to be recognized for the dedication, expertise, and hard work that went into this massive undertaking,” said Onno Meeter, President, Water Parks. “It takes an extraordinary team and extremely committed partners to bring this spectacular project to life, and these accolades are well-deserved. Congratulations to everyone involved!”

Creativity Collective—Inspiring Future Award-Winning Projects

At IAAPA Expo Europe 2024, WhiteWater unveiled its latest corporate campaign, “Creativity Collective.” Recognizing that award-winning projects and memorable guest experiences stem from the creative energy of this industry, the company initiated a campaign to gather inspirations from projects and professionals in the leisure sector in the form of video interviews and short case studies so that we can learn from one another.