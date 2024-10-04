International Adventure & Trampoline Park Association (IATP) hosts successful annual conference at Margaritaville Beach Resort

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — The IATP Annual Conference, held at the stunning Margaritaville Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida, was an overwhelming success, drawing industry professionals from across the globe for three days of education, networking, and collaboration in a relaxed beachside setting.

Attendees were treated to a packed schedule of educational sessions, featuring a dynamic mix of expert competitors engaging in insightful panel discussions, as well as interactive roundtables that encouraged lively debates and idea sharing. The level of interaction and the diversity of topics made each session highly engaging and relevant for professionals at all stages of their careers.

The Trampoline Court Inspection Training Course took attendees offsite to a local park for hands-on learning about safety and industry standards. A special thank you to Off the Wall for generously allowing IATP to use their facility for the in-person training session. TCI attendees continued to follow the Equipment and Maintenance Track that included educational sessions to prepare them to take the Level 1 exam on Wednesday.

The opportunity to network was a highlight for many, and nowhere was that more evident than at the Flip-Flop Fiesta, where attendees kicked back overlooking the ocean while celebrating with their peers. During the Fiesta, several awards were presented to recognize outstanding contributions to the industry:

– Sacoa Cashless Systems/Sacoa K4 Kiosk for the Breakthrough Product of the Year

– Gina Elliott with Altitude Trampoline Parks for the Gravity-Defying Contribution Award

– Bron Launsby with Slick City for the Innovation Excellence Award

– Samuel Whittington with The Play Company for the Marketing Support Recognition

– Shock for the Exhibitor of the Year Award

– Dave Schaeffer and Paul McGeehan with House of Air for the Pioneer Award

– Ed Reed with Jumpstreet Indoor Trampoline Parks for Chairmans Award

The exhibit hall was buzzing with energy as vendors and attendees connected over the latest products and services in the industry. The fun continued with the “It’s 5 O’clock Somewhere” Meet & Greet Reception, where friendships were made, and old acquaintances reunited in the quintessential beach vibe setting of Margaritaville. Additionally, a heartfelt thank you goes out to Barry Zelickson and Nate Reinhart with Fun Across America for their energy and enthusiasm as the conference emcees.

“Our goal was to provide a relaxed yet impactful experience for our members, combining valuable educational content with plenty of opportunities to network,” said Alexis Kierce, IATP Executive Director. “The setting couldn’t have been more perfect, and the energy was incredible throughout the event. We look forward to building on this success for next year when we hold the 2025 Annual Conference at Harrah’s Ak-Chin in Maricopa, AZ, from September 8-10, so save the date!”