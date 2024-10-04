Monstrous family fun coming to Legoland New York Resort this Halloween

GOSHEN, N.Y. — LEGO Monsters are brewing up an extra special Brick-or-Treat for 2024! The signature children’s Halloween event at LEGOLAND New York Resort kicks off October 3rd when the Park transforms into a bewitching party filled with candy, seasonal shows, and Halloween themed LEGO characters. The event runs on all operating dates in October only, with all festivities included in general admission.

The Monster Party begins the moment you step into the Park with a boo-tifully decorated entry arch. Meet LEGO Monster characters like Spider Lady and Wacky Witch and make your way to the treat stations around the Park. Don’t forget your costumes! Brick-or-Treat wouldn’t be complete without LEGOLAND New York’s enchanted traditions, including:

Monster Band Boulevard: The famous monster band is BACK and ready to rock! Their talented tour crew set up an all new Monster Band Boulevard with band posters, backstage equipment, rockin’ music, and tasty treats.

Wicked Sweet Way: Wacky Witch's magic spell backfired in the sweetest way possible. Explore Wicked Sweet Way where all cauldrons have bubbled over with sugary delights!

Happy Harvest: Celebrate fall at the biggest celebration around. Covered in pumpkins of all sizes, everyone's bound to have a gourd-geous time. Local farmers have been known to pass out samples of their seasonal goodies!

Creatures of the Kingdom: Lord Vampyre and Spider Lady sent their creatures to take over Castle Hill! As spiders spin their giant webs on the walls, and bustling bats fly overhead… who knows what surprise delights might await?

Graveyard of Ghouls: The ghouls have awoken from their graveyard slumber. But no need to fear, these gentle ghosts and soulful skeletons are sure to give you a giggle as you grab sweet treats and view their 'punny' LEGO tombstones.

Also new for 2024: Monster Party Nights at LEGOLAND New York Hotel! Book a Brick-or-Treat overnight package in October to enjoy extra sweet Halloween-themed fun after a day in the Park. Hotel guests will have the

opportunity to eat breakfast with a Monster, participate in themed crafts and LEGO builds, rock out at the Monster Dance Party each night, and hunt for clues to uncover secret messages left by Creatures of the Hotel!