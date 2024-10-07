Embed to bring the industry’s best together in first-ever Embed Connect Summit

DALLAS, Texas — Embed, the ultimate cloud-based, cashless solutions provider for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries is set to host its premier Embed Connect Summit on November 18, from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM at Andretti Indoor Karting & Games in an aim to bring the industry’s best FEC operators, mavericks, and fun crusaders together.

“We’re excited to create an opportunity for operators to cross-pollinate ideas and learn best practices from the best of the best so they can take their business to the next level by maximising their Embed system,” shares Renee Welsh, CEO at Embed.

Along with its commitment to innovate the best of FEC tech by working with partners like Apple, Google, and Amazon Web Services, the Embed Connect Summit is one of the many ways Embed is layering value to its customers in a qualitative and meaningful manner.

CMO & Growth Officer, Sara Paz explains: “There’s no greater testament to a company’s customer centricity than a company who hires an entire team, the Embed Success Squad™—made up of consultants, industry experts, payment gateway gurus, training professionals, and SaaS experts with the single aim of supporting its customers to transform their business by maximising their tech platform – built on the best of FEC tech from AWS, Apple, and Google.

“The Embed Connect Summit is simply a natural progression in this aim. And like the Embed Success Squad™ and its training arm Embed GoTrain™, the event is complimentary to members of the Embed family of customers & partners. Not only is it an educational insights event; it’s a networking event where our circle of FEC operators – ranging from single operator FECs to the well-known, trailblazing juggernauts – can knowledge-transfer and cross-pollinate ideas to drive transformational growth. There isn’t a single player in the amusement industry who provides this kind of opportunity for free.”

What to Expect

Keynote Presentations from Tech Giant Thought Leaders – Industry insiders will cover key emerging trends and in-depth business insights for participants to leverage FEC tech innovations to streamline operations, enhance the guest experience, manage games and guest data, maximise payment processing, and increase profitability. Speakers include Embed Mavericks Sara Paz (CMO & Growth Officer), Jeremy Dickamore (Payment Gateway Guru), Kash Ahmad (Global Head of Sales), and John Keys (Regional Sales Manager, Americas), and guest keynote speakers Mitchell Thompson (Enterprise Sales Manager at Windcave) and Beth Standlee (TrainerTainment CEO and AAMA Board President). Plus, kicking off the event is TedX Talks speaker Darren Ross. He is a service expert and entrepreneur of Service Freak Hospitality, LLC. and operator of the award-winning Magic Castle Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. Ross is also a customer service consultant and guru to big brands like Nike, General Motors Mexico, and Harcourts Realty in Australia, whose expertise is featured in the New York Times best-seller “The Power of Moments” by Chips & Dan Heath.

In-depth Embed Product Training Sessions – To maximise their Embed system, participants can also join their chosen interactive training covering back-of-house management with GURU, driving a 5x increase in Mobile Wallet reloads with GoTrain™ staff training, data management using STATS business intelligence dashboard powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), and understanding key touchpoints and engagement strategies for more profitability.

Best Practices Sharing & Networking – Attendees can listen to fellow operators of the biggest FECs in the industry to the growing single-location owners and do best practice sharing on cashless, as well as its adoption and advantages. There will also be an Embed Family Speed Networking session where operators can rub elbows and knowledge transfer with industry giants like Dave & Buster’s, tech partners, and industry partners.

Bonus Bar – Embed will be giving away member-exclusive perks at the Summit to boost operations, profitability, and the guest experience. This includes complimentary payment processing consultations to cut losses and take advantage of the savings that come with simply changing payment processing providers; FREE SaaS solutions subscriptions for Mobile Wallet, STATS, and BOOKINGS; FREE GoTrain™ staff training; FREE eSHOP registration, and game cards & wearables sample pack to boost guest spend and loyalty.

This event is sponsored by Embed’s strategic partners: AWS and Windcave (Title Sponsors); Ironhill Plastic Cards, MTL, and OPP IOT (Silver Sponsors); Cirtronix and DFI (Bronze Sponsors); and InterGame, Andretti Indoor Karting & Games, Sugar Pop Productions, Alpha Graphics, and Kobe Creations

(Supporting Sponsors).