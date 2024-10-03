Alley Cats Entertainment now offers Embed’s Mobile Wallet at all locations
By News Release | October 3, 2024
Alley Cats Entertainment is excited to announce that all three of its family entertainment centers now offer Embed’s Mobile Wallet feature, the only Apple and Google-certified FEC solution, making the gaming experience smoother and more convenient than ever. The new technology allows customers immediate digital access to their game card directly from their smartphone, providing instant visibility of their game balance and ticket count.