Silver Dollar City donates classic Fire In The Hole vehicle

PLAINVIEW, Texas — Fire in the Hole! The immortal words yelled before the finale of Silver Dollar City’s iconic echo from the memories created on Silver Dollar City’s original thrill ride. After more than 50 years in operation, Silver Dollar City replaced the classic ride for the 2025 season. The company then gifted an original wooden Fire in the Hole vehicle to the National Roller Coaster Museum and Archives.

“This is a really unique addition to the collection,” Richard Munch, NRCMA Historian said. “Silver Dollar City invented this attraction in 1972 and these are handmade, wooden vehicles that are self-powered. Other than Blazing Fury at Dollywood (a vehicle is in the NRCMA Collection) there are few examples of a ride vehicle like this. It will have an honored place in our collection”

The ride a classic story-driven attraction is steeped in Ozark folklore and is centered on a town built on the edge of Marvel Cave that is burned down by a group of vigilantes called the Baldknobbers. Filled with great music and unforgettable character lines often shouted back by patrons, Fire in the Hole is a classic theme park attraction.

The addition of the new artifacts, Museum continues to execute its mission of preserving and protecting the history of the amusement industry. While construction continues at the museum’s main facility in Plainview, Texas it is still reliant solely on the generosity of industry suppliers, fans and facilities. Donations can be made online at rollercoastermuseum.org or by mailing the NRCMA at P.O. Box 5424, Arlington Texas 76005.