Attractions technology veteran to lead Mobaro’s North American expansion

The newest addition to Mobaro’s US team further consolidates the software company’s efforts to grow and ensure the quality of presence in North America.

With over 30 years of experience in sales, operations, process improvement and executive leadership, Greg Cetera, Mobaro’s new Managing Director, North America, is dedicated to enhancing guest experiences across the leisure and entertainment industry.

“Greg’s appointment reflects our strategic commitment to expanding our North American presence and bringing Mobaro closer to our rapidly growing U.S. client base. His proven track record in scaling technology solutions for our industry, combined with his collaborative leadership style, provides us with a strong foundation to sustainably grow both our U.S. team and market share in the years to come,” says Christoffer Borup, Co-CEO at Mobaro.

Greg has worked extensively with clients in theme parks, water parks, zoos, museums, aquariums, and ski resorts, where he has successfully implemented solutions that elevate guest engagement – from self-service electronic storage options to cutting-edge RFID technologies.

His deep expertise in the software sector adds a valuable layer to his ability to support complex operational needs across various venues. This goes hand in hand with the Mobaro solution, scalable to venues of all sizes, serves as a vital tool for daily operations, including Ride Maintenance & Safety, Health & Safety, F&B, Retail, and more.

Meet the team at IAAPA

Celebrating its 10-year anniversary this year, the combined CMMS, Training and Ride Operations platform is present in more than 25 countries and 300+ visitor attractions worldwide. And near the end of November, the Mobaro team will once again be present at IAAPA Expo in Orlando where you can find them at booth #3204.