November Pre-IAAPA Expo 2024
By amusementtoday | October 29, 2024
The NOVEMBER PRE-IAAPA EXPO 2024 issue includes:
- Organizers of IAAPA Expo 2024 have packed a week like no other
- Drayton Manor, Intamin surprise guests with innovative Gold Rush
- New Hampshire’s Santa’s Village takes a midnight ride with Vekoma
- Paultons Park unveiling the first Gameplay Theater: Ghostly Manor
- SeaWorld Orlando announces innovative Arctic Flying Theater
- Six Flags Great America, B&M to unleash record-breaking “Wrath”
- Six Flags New England goes steampunk for Quantum Accelerator
- Andretti’s debuts its second new-for-2024 North Texas location
- Favorable weather, NAME midway leader to the biggest Big E ever
- Eastern New Mexico State Fair runs on multiple volunteers, few paid staff
- Positive weather was on the side of the 2024 Dutchess County Fair
- Georgia’s Margaritaville transforms Lanier Islands Water Park
- Splash Adventure opens Slidewinder from ProSlide Technology
- Amsterdam hosts largest attended IAAPA Expo Europe in history
- On-site accommodations address Holiday World staffing challenges
- Women of Influence: H2O Water Park’s Trisha Sissons
- Golden Ticket Awards filled with surprises, beneficial networking
- 3DK9 Detection Services supplies additional layer of security, safety
- AIMS International celebrates 60 years
- Gateway Ticketing deploys control system at mulitple Saudi venues … and much more!