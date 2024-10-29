November Pre-IAAPA Expo 2024

By | October 29, 2024

The NOVEMBER PRE-IAAPA EXPO 2024 issue includes:

  • Organizers of IAAPA Expo 2024 have packed a week like no other
  • Drayton Manor, Intamin surprise guests with innovative Gold Rush
  • New Hampshire’s Santa’s Village takes a midnight ride with Vekoma
  • Paultons Park unveiling the first Gameplay Theater: Ghostly Manor 
  • SeaWorld Orlando announces innovative Arctic Flying Theater
  • Six Flags Great America, B&M to unleash record-breaking “Wrath”
  • Six Flags New England goes steampunk for Quantum Accelerator
  • Andretti’s debuts its second new-for-2024 North Texas location
  • Favorable weather, NAME midway leader to the biggest Big E ever
  • Eastern New Mexico State Fair runs on multiple volunteers, few paid staff
  • Positive weather was on the side of the 2024 Dutchess County Fair
  • Georgia’s Margaritaville transforms Lanier Islands Water Park
  • Splash Adventure opens Slidewinder from ProSlide Technology
  • Amsterdam hosts largest attended IAAPA Expo Europe in history
  • On-site accommodations address Holiday World staffing challenges
  • Women of Influence: H2O Water Park’s Trisha Sissons
  • Golden Ticket Awards filled with surprises, beneficial networking
  • 3DK9 Detection Services supplies additional layer of security, safety
  • AIMS International celebrates 60 years
  • Gateway Ticketing deploys control system at mulitple Saudi venues … and much more!
Issue available for FREE with our Digital Edition!
Download FREE PDF of the issue!