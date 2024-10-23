Sesame Place Philadelphia paves the way in accessibility by becoming first theme park in the United States to join Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — After becoming the first theme park in the world to be designated as a Certified Autism Center, Sesame Place Philadelphia will once again pave the way as an industry leader in accessibility as the first theme park in the United States to join the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program. The program, which helps people with non-visible disabilities, will launch at the park in early 2025.

The Sunflower, a global initiative, is a wearable tool that signals to Sesame Place Ambassadors that a guest of the park may need extra help, understanding, or time due to a disability that may not be immediately apparent. According to Hidden Disabilities Sunflower, approximately 1 in 6 people live with a disability – approximately 1.3 billion people globally. While some people experience a disability that may be visible, many have a non-visible condition or experience a combination of both visible and non-visible conditions. These invisible disabilities can be neurological, cognitive and neurodevelopmental as well as physical, visual, auditory and include sensory and processing difficulties.

The Sunflower program is completely voluntary, and guests who choose to participate are not required to disclose any personal information or a diagnosis. Guests who would like to participate will be able to pick up a complimentary Sunflower-branded identifier at designated locations around the park to discreetly signal that they may need additional support.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sesame Place as the first theme park in the United States to join the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program. Sesame Place has committed time and passion to implement the training to ensure that Sunflower wearers are recognized by their Ambassadors to receive the additional support, understanding and kindness they may need,” said Lynn Smith, Regional Sunflower Director, United States.

As a Sunflower member, Sesame Place Philadelphia will provide Ambassadors with additional accessibility training resources to increase disability awareness at the park. The introduction of Hidden Disabilities Sunflower will complement the park’s existing accessibility programs, including its Ride Access Program and Special Access Pass, which guests can enroll in at the park’s Welcome Center.

“Sesame Place Philadelphia is proud to be an industry leader in accessibility,” said Cathy Valeriano, President of Sesame Place Philadelphia. “Our new program furthers the park’s commitment to providing an inclusive environment and helps create memorable, meaningful experiences for our guests.”

Sesame Place Philadelphia has established itself as a leader in inclusivity, highlighted by its industry-lead designation by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) as the as the first theme park in the world to become a Certified Autism Center (CAC) in 2018. As a CAC, Sesame Place provides comprehensive training to staff, a branded IBCCES Sensory Guide, and on-site accommodations for autistic individuals and those with sensory sensitivities. Earlier this year, Sesame Place renewed and expanded its certification, with Ambassadors completing additional training in neurodiversity. Just last week, the park announced ASL Saturdays, a new program featuring a Certified ASL Interpreter stationed at shows throughout the park on select days.

The addition of the Sunflower program complements Sesame Place’s current accessibility initiatives and CAC designation while fostering an environment in which all guests, regardless of their abilities, can participate in and fully enjoy the park’s offerings.