WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — This November, LEGOLAND Florida Resort proudly salutes our naIon’s heroes— ﬁrst responders, military members, and veterans with free Park admission as a hearPelt thank you for their dedicated service to our country. This limited-time oﬀer is valid between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30.

LEGOLAND Florida welcomes frontline heroes to enjoy a well-deserved break with their families and build lastng memories out of LEGO bricks. Families can experience more than 50 rides, shows, and attractions, including the thrilling new LEGO Ferrari Build and Race, where creativity, interaction and cutting-edge technology come together for an unforgettable journey!

In addition to free admission, service members can also enjoy 50% oﬀ one-day Ickets for up to six accompanying guests, making it the perfect opportunity to bring the whole family for an unforgettable day of fun. To claim this special oﬀer, tickets must be purchased in advance through local Military Oﬃces, ID.me, or the GOVX website.